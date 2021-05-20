Man, 30, arrested in Little Rock killing, police say

A 30-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge Thursday in the death of a man whose body was found overnight roughly half a mile from the 12th Street Police Substation, authorities said.

The body was discovered at 3108 W. 13th St. just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards. The victim was an adult, though Edwards said he couldn’t confirm the man’s identity or the cause of his death.

An online police dispatch log indicates officers responded to a “battery in progress” call at the scene when the body was found.

Keemo Richardson of Little Rock was arrested in the killing and booked into the Pulaski County jail Thursday morning with no bail listed, an online inmate roster shows. He faces one count of capital murder.

