LR biking operation heading to Colorado

Orbea is pulling up stakes and moving to Boulder, Colo.

After 15 years of operating in the Little Rock area, the bicycle company, based in Spain, is moving its U.S. offices and operations to Boulder this month.

"We believe that Boulder's incredible cycling culture and progressive landscape align perfectly with our goals as a brand and a company," Nick Howe, the U.S. general manager, said in a statement. "Moving here puts us in the position to take our customer and dealer experience in the USA to the next level."

"Little Rock has been a wonderful home, and deciding to move certainly wasn't easy," Howe said. "But we saw the opportunity to be in a center for cycling, technology, and culture in the US as something that we couldn't pass up. We see this as a launching pad for the future, and the perfect place for us to show off Orbea's innovative, passion-driven, and beautiful cycling soul for tomorrow and beyond."

-- Andrew Moreau

Waltons join prince's environment project

Walmart heir Rob Walton and his wife are financially backing an environmental project founded by the heir to another empire.

The Rob & Melani Walton Foundation have joined an elite group of philanthropists funding the Earthshot Prize, an initiative of Britain's Prince William. British news outlets report the Waltons were not on the list as recently as March.

Earthshot will give five awards of about $1.4 million each year through 2030 to people, projects and organizations working to solve global environmental challenges.

Rob Walton, a son of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, is worth $64.2 billion, according to Forbes. Earthshot's website does not list the amounts donated by its seven Global Alliance Founding Partners.

The alliance's other members include Aga Khan Development Network; Bloomberg Philanthropies; and the Jack Ma Foundation.

Walton, a longtime supporter of environmental causes, serves on the board of directors of the nonprofit Conservation International. He is also on the Walton Family Foundation's Environment Program Committee.

-- Serenah McKay

State index 625.66 after loss of 14.17

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 625.66, down 14.17.

"The decline in the S&P 500 index remained orderly with the 50-day moving average holding support although risk sentiment remains poor with the materials and energy sectors underperforming as buyers remain cautious in anticipation of heightened volatility," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.