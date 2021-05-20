Little Rock teacher's assistant charged with producing child porn

A teacher’s assistant in Little Rock has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Augustus “Gus” Shenker, 21, was arrested by FBI agents Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging him with transportation and possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

Law enforcement learned that Shenker had been employed at Miss Selma’s School in Little Rock since 2017, according to the attorney’s office. The elementary school is open to children age 2 through sixth grade.

Shenker was released Tuesday on conditions of bond for the original charges of transportation and possession of child pornography. However, as the investigation continued, federal prosecutors filed a second criminal complaint charging him with production of child pornography, according to the release.

The FBI is seeking to identify potential victims and is asking anyone with information to call (501) 221-9100.

In an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the school said they learned of the arrest late Monday and have fully cooperated with investigators.

School officials said they took immediate action, and Shenker is no longer employed at the school.

“All employees, including this individual, have completed and passed a criminal background check as required by the Department of Human Services prior to employment,” the school said in a statement. “There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students, employees and staff and we will continue to take precautions to ensure such.”

Shenker will be arraigned this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray, the U.S. attorney’s office release states.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 2:47 p.m.