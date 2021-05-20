Man's body found after house burns

FORT SMITH -- A man's body was found Monday night in a fire in a vacant house.

Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said the fire burned a three-story residence that didn't have utilities at 616 N. 19th St. at 8:31 p.m. Monday. The body of a man was found in the house.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, identified the man as David Lee Griffith, 56. Griffith's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Millard said. It appears the fire started on the first floor in the back of the house where Griffith was sleeping, he said.