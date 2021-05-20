Media absent as Texas executes inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas man convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago was executed Wednesday evening without media witnesses present because prison agency officials neglected to notify reporters it was time to carry out the punishment.

Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the September 1999 killing of Berthena Bryant, agency spokesman Jeremy Desel said about 30 minutes after Jones was pronounced dead.

Desel never received the usual phone call from the Huntsville Unit prison to bring reporters from The Associated Press and The Huntsville Item to the prison. He and the media witnesses were waiting in an office across the street.

The previous 570 executions carried out by Texas since capital punishment resumed in 1982 all had at least one media witness.

There were no unusual circumstances with the execution itself, Desel said, relying on accounts from agency officials who were inside the death chamber.

Jones made a brief statement thanking his supporters and expressing love for them.

"I was so glad to leave this world a better, more positive place," he said, according to a prison transcript of his remarks. "It's not an easy life with all of the negativity.

"I hope I left everyone a plate of food full of happy memories, happiness and no sadness."

As the lethal dose of pentobarbital was administered, he took four or five deep breaths followed by "a long deep snore," Desel said.

Jones was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m., 12 minutes after the drugs began.

Less than an hour before the scheduled punishment, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt Jones' execution.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Jones' clemency petition on Tuesday and Gov. Greg Abbott didn't go against that decision and also declined to delay the execution.

Prosecutors said after Bryant refused to lend Jones money, he beat her with a bat in her Fort Worth home then took $30 from her purse to buy drugs.