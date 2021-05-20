Memphis survives first do-or-die test

MEMPHIS -- The young Memphis Grizzlies finally have a play-in victory to their credit, yet they're nowhere near satisfied.

Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game.

"It feels good, but I mean we're not in the playoffs yet," Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. "Just have to turn the page."

The Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed Friday night and a first-round series starting Sunday against the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Memphis is trying to snap a skid of three consecutive seasons without a postseason berth. Last season ended with a loss to Portland in the NBA's first play-in game.

"We still have one more in front of us," Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas said. "Really important. The same importance as tonight. It's going to be do or die. That's how we build our confidence. That's how we build our experience."

Valanciunas had a season-high 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis. Morant added 20 points and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points.

DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points as the Spurs lost their fifth in a row. Dejounte Murray had his fifth triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Keldon Johnson added 11 and Jacob Poeltl 10.

Coach Gregg Popovich said he told his Spurs he didn't know whether he's ever been more proud of a team that just doesn't quit.

"No matter what the mistakes, no matter what the circumstances are, they really fight," Popovich said. "That's a good base. So, I'm really proud of the way they conducted themselves and played to win."

The Spurs last led 83-81 on Johnson's three-pointer with 6:55 left. Brooks started his scoring spurt with the Grizzlies trailing 80-79, and his driving 5-footer with 5:57 to go put Memphis ahead to stay at 85-83.

"We put ourselves in a hole early, but we fought all the way back and had the game," DeRozan said. "Let a couple of possessions slip away from us, and that kind of hurt us."

Memphis pulled out all the stops possible in a pandemic in the biggest home game since the Grizzlies' last playoff appearance in 2017 against these very Spurs.

Inside the FedExForum, capacity was doubled to 40% with a sellout of 7,019 fans, and a yellow towel proclaiming "NXT UP MEMPHIS" was on each seat.

In five playoff series between these teams, the Spurs swept three of the four that San Antonio won. Memphis' only series victory came in 2011 as the then-No. 8 seed, the start of seven consecutive playoff seasons for the Grizzlies.

Those players are long gone.

On this night, the Grizzlies' next generation took over with a roster that was the second-youngest at the start of this season rebuilt around Jackson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018, and Morant, the second overall draft pick in 2019 and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Grizzlies led 38-19 after the first quarter. The Spurs answered with a 22-3 run that pulled them within 41-39. But Morant ended Memphis' cold spurt with a dunk, and the Grizzlies led 56-49 at halftime.

Memphis took a 72-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

SAN ANTONIO (96)

DeRozan 5-21 10-11 20, Walker 2-8 4-4 8, Johnson 5-11 0-0 11, Poeltl 4-6 2-4 10, Murray 4-17 2-2 10, Vassell 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 8-21 1-2 20, Dieng 2-3 1-1 6, Mills 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-97 20-24 96.

MEMPHIS (100)

Brooks 10-21 4-4 24, Jackson 3-6 2-3 10, Anderson 3-10 1-1 9, Valanciunas 10-16 3-6 23, Morant 8-20 2-6 20, Tillman 0-1 0-2 0, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Bane 3-6 1-2 7, Melton 1-5 0-0 2, Ty.Jones 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 13-24 100.

San Antonio19 30 16 31 -- 96

Memphis38 18 16 28 -- 100

3-Point Goals--San Antonio 8-22 (Mills 3-6, Gay 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Murray 0-3, Walker 0-3), Memphis 7-22 (Anderson 2-2, Jackson 2-4, Morant 2-5, Ty.Jones 1-2, Bane 0-2, Melton 0-2, Brooks 0-3). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--San Antonio 55 (Murray 13), Memphis 56 (Valanciunas 23). Assists--San Antonio 20 (Murray 11), Memphis 18 (Morant 6). Total Fouls--San Antonio 22, Memphis 19. Attendance--7,019 (18,119)

LAKERS 103,

WARRIORS 100

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James made a long, go-ahead three-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying Los Angeles to a victory over Golden State in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.

James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season. Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league-scoring champ Stephen Curry.

Golden State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Kent Bazemore had a bad inbounds pass that sealed the victory for the Lakers -- who earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Phoenix.

James and Davis were 3 of 19 from the floor in the first half before getting back on track. They combined to go 14 of 22 in the second half.

Los Angeles trailed by 13 at halftime and was down by 12 midway through the third quarter before rallying back. The defending NBA champions didn't get their first lead until Kyle Kuzma's layup 56 seconds into the fourth quarter put them up 81-79.

The final 12 minutes saw three lead changes and five ties. The Warriors were up 98-95 on Curry's bank shot before the Lakers scored seven of the game's final nine points.

Alex Caruso scored 14 points and Dennis Schroder added 12 for the Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins added 21 points for Golden State.

Golden State led 55-42 at halftime as Curry buried a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Lakers opened the second half by going on a 14-2 run that included seven points by Schroder.

GOLDEN STATE (100)

Green 0-5 2-2 2, Wiggins 10-18 0-1 21, Looney 3-6 0-0 6, Bazemore 3-10 1-2 10, Curry 12-23 7-8 37, Toscano-Anderson 3-7 1-2 9, Mulder 2-5 0-0 5, Poole 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 37-83 11-15 100.

L.A. LAKERS (103)

Davis 10-24 4-4 25, James 7-17 6-9 22, Drummond 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 2-2 10, Schroder 3-14 5-6 12, Kuzma 3-7 0-0 6, Harrell 1-3 2-4 4, Caruso 6-12 0-0 14, Horton-Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Matthews 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-91 19-25 103.

Golden State28 27 24 21 -- 100

L.A. Lakers22 20 35 26 -- 103

3-Point Goals--Golden State 15-34 (Curry 6-9, Bazemore 3-5, Poole 2-5, Toscano-Anderson 2-5, Mulder 1-4, Wiggins 1-5), L.A. Lakers 10-31 (Caruso 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, James 2-4, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Matthews 1-4, Davis 1-6, Schroder 1-6, Kuzma 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Golden State 46 (Looney 13), L.A. Lakers 49 (Davis 12). Assists--Golden State 19 (Green 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 10). Total Fouls--Golden State 21, L.A. Lakers 18. Attendance--6,022 (18,997)

At a glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

LA Lakers 103, Golden State 100

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Memphis at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots next to San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) and forward Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan falls to the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts after dunking next to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) drives to the basket ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)