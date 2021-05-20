• Former President Barack Obama doesn't see his daughters, Malia and Sasha, following in his footsteps. He's just happy they've achieved a sense of normalcy. Obama, who left office in 2017, told "The Late Late Show" host James Corden that being trailed by Secret Service agents during their teenage years has probably soured his daughters on the idea of going into public service. "They still have PTSD from guys talking into their, you know, wrist microphones and glasses as they're trying to go to a music concert," the 59-year-old, two-term former commander in chief joked. Obama was elected to office in 2008. He spent eight years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. with his wife, Michelle, their two daughters, Malia, now 22, Sasha, 19, and their dog Bo. Obama told Corden that he and the former first lady wondered if their daughters would grow up to be "weird" if they were raised in the White House. To his relief, Obama said they've both turned out great, which could be the reason neither of them runs for president. "You have to have a certain tolerance for nonsense and silliness and meanness, frankly, to go into public service," Obama said. While Obama, as their dad, said he wants to protect his daughters from "that stuff," he would be very proud if one or both of the young women went into public life. It doesn't sound as though they were raised with any illusions about their parents' achievements being their own. According to Obama, one time when his girls were acting up, Michelle's mother reminded them "Your parents have done some things -- you guys have done nothing."

• A final novel by John le Carre will be published this fall, 10 months after the spy writer's death at the age of 89. Publisher Viking said Wednesday that "Silverview," le Carre's 26th novel, will be published Oct. 12, in the week that would have seen his 90th birthday. The publisher said the book is the only complete, full-length novel left unpublished at the time of le Carre's death. It centers on a small-town bookseller who is drawn into a spy leak. Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, delved into the morally murky world of espionage in the Cold War and its aftermath in books including "The Spy Who Came in From the Cold" and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," which have come to be seen as classics. The last novel published in his lifetime, "Agent Running in the Field," was released in 2019. The writer's son, Nick Cornwell, said "Silverview" was "the authentic le Carre, telling one more story." "The book is fraught, forensic, lyrical, and fierce, at long last searching the soul of the modern Secret Intelligence Service itself," he said. "It's a superb and fitting final novel."