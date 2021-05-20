Shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A gunman killed a central Illinois police officer and wounded another before being fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday, authorities said.

The officers went to the complex in Champaign shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect, police said. An exchange of gunfire followed in which both officers and the gunman were shot.

Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, the city’s police chief, Anthony Cobb, said in a statement. The wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition, the department said.

The gunman, Darion Marquise Lafayette, 24, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Champaign County coroner said.

Champaign County court records show Lafayette had been arrested for domestic violence and drug possession, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Officers charged over woman’s arrest

DENVER — A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground and pinned her against the hood of his patrol car is facing criminal charges on accusations of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Austin Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in last year’s arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Daria Jalali, who arrived after Garner was handcuffed, is facing charges of failing to report use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

A person who answered the phone at the law firm representing Hopp said the office would not comment on the case. Court records did not list a lawyer for Jalali.

They were among three officers who resigned last month after a federal lawsuit filed by the woman’s family and police video released by their lawyer triggered anger in the community and two independent investigations.

Hopp arrested Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows him catching up to her as she walked through a field. When she shrugged and turned away from him, he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed the 80-pound woman to the ground.

Filing claims virus rife at migrant center

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Several immigrants’ rights groups filed a complaint against the operators of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Mississippi, saying it’s experiencing the largest coronavirus outbreak at any agency facility in the country because safety policies aren’t being followed.

In a letter sent Monday to U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials, 15 organizations said the New Orleans field office is violating covid-19 policies issued by the agency and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Almost 390 infections were reported at the Natchez-area facility on Saturday, the complaint said, up from four on March 12.

The complaint says that detainees are grouped close together in holding rooms at the Adams County Detention Center, making social distancing impossible. It also said detainees don’t have consistent access to soap or disinfecting supplies and that guards refuse to wear masks.

The letter also says detainees are regularly transferred to other facilities in the region after short stays, adding to the risk of spreading the virus.

Bid on recreational pot dies in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — A bid to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana fail to gain enough support from state lawmakers.

The House on Tuesday rejected Republican Rep. Richard Nelson’s bill to tax the sale of marijuana — a bellwether vote that indicated Nelson’s separate bill to create a legal framework to sell and possess recreational marijuana also couldn’t pass.

Forty-seven lawmakers in the House backed the tax bill, while 48 voted against it. After that marijuana bill failed, Nelson said he was ending his effort this session to legalize the drug for recreational use.

The Advocate reported that the Louisiana Sheriffs Association helped kill the proposal by sending a note to lawmakers calling the bill “rushed and irresponsible.”