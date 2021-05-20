Netanyahu: Won't relent in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.

Netanyahu's tough comments marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began last week and could complicate international efforts to reach a cease-fire. His push-back also plunges the pair into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Israel continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza with airstrikes, while Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with rocket fire throughout the day. In another sign of potential escalation, militants in Lebanon fired a rocket barrage into northern Israel.

After a visit to military headquarters, Netanyahu said he appreciated "the support of the American president," but he said Israel would push ahead to return "calm and security" to Israeli citizens.

He said he was "determined to continue this operation until its aim is met."

He spoke shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that he expected "a significant deescalation today on the path to a cease-fire," the White House said.

Netanyahu, in his statement, made clear he had no plans to immediately wind down Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders and supply tunnels in Gaza, a 25-mile-by-6-mile strip of territory that is home to more than 2 million people.

"With every passing day we are striking at more of the terrorist organizations' capabilities, targeting more senior commanders, toppling more terrorist buildings and hitting more weaponry stockpiles," Netanyahu said.

The White House did not respond directly to Netanyahu's statement but said top Biden advisers continued to be in "hour by hour" contact with their Israeli counterparts.

Biden's call on Netanyahu to deescalate the fighting was made as political and international pressure mounted on the U.S. president to intervene more forcefully to push for an end to the hostilities. Biden, until Wednesday, had avoided pressing Israel more directly and publicly for a cease-fire, or conveying that level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

Egyptian negotiators also have abeen working to halt the fighting, and an Egyptian diplomat said top officials were waiting for Israel's response to a cease-fire offer. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a top Hamas official, told the Lebanese station Mayadeen TV that he expected a cease-fire in a day or two.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would fly to the region today for talks with Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said the foreign ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic would join him after being invited "to express their solidarity and support" for Israel.

French diplomats sought to advance their proposed United Nations Security Council resolution that would call on the antagonists to stop fighting and to allow unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza. It remained unclear Wednesday if the United States, which has blocked all Security Council attempts to even issue a statement condemning the violence, would go along with the French resolution.

STRIKES EXPANDED

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that it was widening its strikes on militant targets in southern Gaza to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas. At least nine people were killed Wednesday in the Gaza Strip.

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10, when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flash-point site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas' infrastructure, and Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired some 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted or landing in open areas.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.

The rockets fired by militants in Lebanon into northern Israel threatened to open up a new front in the fighting. The rocket attack, which drew Israeli artillery fire in response but did not cause any injuries, raised the possibility of dragging Israel into renewed conflict with the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to its north.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, and Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006, has stayed out of the fighting for now. The rockets were widely believed to be fired by Palestinian factions based in south Lebanon.

But they cannot operate without Hezbollah's tacit consent, and the barrage appears to be carefully calibrated to send a political message that the group, which has tens of thousands of missiles, could join the battle at any time. Israel considers Hezbollah to be its most formidable threat and has threatened widespread destruction in Lebanon if war were to break out.

In Gaza, one of the Israeli airstrikes destroyed the home of an extended family.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis. They said a warning missile struck the building five minutes before the airstrike, allowing everyone to escape.

Another strike in nearby Deir al-Balah killed a man, his wife and their 2-year-old daughter, witnesses said. Iyad Salha, a brother of the man who was killed, said the family had just sat down for lunch when the missile hit.

Among those killed Wednesday were a reporter for Hamas-run Al-Aqsa radio and two people who died when warning missiles crashed into their apartment.

The Israeli military said it was striking a militant tunnel network in southern Gaza, with 52 aircraft hitting 40 underground targets.

Military officials, meanwhile, said a mysterious explosion that killed eight members of a Palestinian family on the first day of the fighting was caused by a misfired rocket from Gaza. "This wasn't an Israeli attack," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman.

Since the fighting began, Gaza's infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated. Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israeli attacks have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out.

Among the buildings leveled by Israeli airstrikes was one housing The Associated Press' Gaza office and those of other media outlets.

Netanyahu has alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating in the building. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Israel had given the U.S. information about the bombing, without elaborating.

The AP has called for an independent investigation.

DEMOCRATIC PRESSURE

Biden's relationship with Netanyahu could be further complicated for the president by a shifting tide on Israel among some congressional Democrats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called Israel an "apartheid state," and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has labeled Israeli airstrikes "terrorism." Biden, during a visit to a Michigan on Tuesday, had an animated conversation about the ongoing fighting with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who has family in the West Bank. Tlaib told Biden that his administration must do far more to protect Palestinian lives, according to a person familiar with their conversation.

Soon after Netanyahu announced he planned to continue operations, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., introduced a resolution opposing the sale of $735 million in military weaponry to Israel that's already been approved by the Biden administration.

Separately, 138 House Democrats on Wednesday signed a letter, organized by Rep. David Price, D-N.C., urging Biden and his administration to "boldly lead and take decisive action to end the violence."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in an interview Wednesday that Netanyahu's reluctance to negotiate a cease-fire had made it harder for Democrats across the political spectrum to defend Israel's actions.

Democrats have pushed Biden "to take a tougher line and this was his opportunity to demonstrate that he is doing so," said Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington group that supports Netanyahu's policies. He also said Netanyahu "does not want to give the impression that he's been told to end this conflict before it's the right time to do so."

Information for this article was contributed by Fares Akram, Joseph Krauss, Bassem Mroue, Zeina Karam, Isabel DeBre, Samy Magdy, Frank Jordans, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Alexandra Jaffe and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Steven Erlanger, Jim Tankersley and Katie Rogers of The New York Times.

An Israeli artillery unit fires a shell toward the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as the military continues to pound targets despite calls for deescalating the assault. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Workers inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early morning, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud)

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Palestinians inspect the damage from an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Palestinian Wael Bernat, left, comforts his crying son Ahmad during the funeral of his other son Islam Bernat, 16, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit from an Israeli Airstrike near by, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)