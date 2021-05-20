NLR set to hire new coach on 3rd try

An extended hiring process for North Little Rock High School's third head football coach in as many seasons appears to have reached its conclusion.

The North Little Rock School District board is set to approve the promotion of Randy Sandefur from defensive line coach to head coach when it meets tonight, according to a copy of the board's agenda acquired by the Democrat-Gazette.

But a search that is on the verge of ending was complicated by an unexpected incident two weeks ago.

On May 6, North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski sent an email to school board members informing them the district's second round of interviews had been compromised when one of two athletes who had been asked to participate had secretly called a friend outside the meeting, allowing others who weren't participating to hear the entirety of the interviews.

According to the same email -- which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request -- students and teachers heard the interviews and some had even recorded the audio. Pilewski explained that as a result, the district would notify the candidates who had interviewed and the position would be re-advertised "in order to remain consistent and ensure integrity of the interview process."

"It's not what we were anticipating," North Little Rock School District spokesman Dustin Barnes said when asked whether the district was disappointed the leak had created another delay. "But because of the breach that happened, we wanted to make sure we were consistent with our policies, so we wanted to correct the process so that we could get back to what we were doing to find our next football coach."

When the job posting returned to the school district's careers page May 7, it was the third time it had been formally advertised since former coach J.R. Eldridge departed in January. There also was a five-day window set to apply for the third time.

When the job was first posted March 21, the description did not include the necessary teaching requirements -- something the school district previously described as a clerical error.

The job was posted again April 5 and remained open for 10 days through April 15, this time with all teaching requirements listed.

During that time, 19 different candidates submitted applications, including current North Little Rock assistant coaches Clint Reed, Blake Pizan and Sandefur -- all of whom initially had applied in March.

External candidates included Nettleton Coach Steven Hampton, Joe T. Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin and Jacksonville Coach Maurice Moody.

Eight applicants participated in a first-round interview with a selection committee that included Principal Scott Jennings and Athletic Director Gary Davis, but it remains unclear how many received a second interview with Pilewski and assistant superintendent Keith McGee.

One of the candidates who participated in both rounds was Moody.

Moody, who was hired in January 2020 at Jacksonville, previously had led Little Rock McClellan to two state title game appearances in seven seasons before the school merged with Little Rock Fair when Little Rock Southwest opened last fall.

It wasn't a surprise to Moody that he'd made it as far along in the process as he had, but he was caught off guard when he got the news he'd have to apply for a third time.

"When they told me on Friday [May 7] that I had to reapply, one of the first things that came to my mind was, 'Man, I need to think about this. I need to re-evaluate my situation some more before I put my name back in here,' " Moody said.

The next Monday, May 10, Moody called Pilewski to reiterate that he still wanted to be the next NLR head football coach and added that he was confident his qualifications put him above all other applicants.

When Moody attempted to submit his application that evening, he was unable to access the portal through the NLR website.

Barnes, the district spokesman, said the district accepted applications through the end of the day Tuesday, May 11, and if a candidate had reached out to the district's human resources department before the application window had closed, someone in the department would have attempted to resolve the issue. Barnes also said that HR received no calls from candidates having issues accessing the portal.

Moody, however, said he called the HR department the next day, May 11, but could not reach someone directly, so he left a voice mail explaining his issue while attempting to submit an application.

When Moody spoke with an HR representative after May 11, that person told him the five-day window -- half as long as the two previous 10-day windows -- had closed.

As a result, he was not included on North Little Rock's third list of applicants. Of the 15 applicants listed, 12 had applied during the previous window, including all three current assistants and Maupin.

Asked why the school district did not interview Moody on the third go-round, Barnes declined to comment, noting the district had encouraged all candidates to reapply.

Moody said he repeatedly expressed interest in the opening, and not only did he speak to Pilewski via phone May 10 but he attempted to contact the superintendent twice more since, once by email and another time by phone. Pilewski did not respond to Moody on either occasion, he said.

In an email Tuesday, the Democrat-Gazette attempted to speak directly with Pilewski, who referred all questions to Barnes.

The school district has since conducted another set of interviews, and while Moody has not had direct contact with anyone at NLR since early last week, he's still attracted to the possibility of leading a program that's made five consecutive state title game appearances.

That said, he acknowledged the length of the process has complicated things for him as he's in the midst of spring practice at Jacksonville, with the Titans looking to improve on a 2-7 season.

"I just need to know whether I'm their guy or not. I have too much to lose," Moody said Tuesday. "It's not fair to my kids at Jacksonville nor my parents. So if I'm their guy, I'm going through it, I'm doing what I need to do. But if I'm not that guy, don't waste my time."

Barnes admitted the process dragged on longer than the North Little Rock administration would have preferred, but he does not think it affected the quality of the pool of candidates from which the district ultimately chose Sandefur.

"I believe we have a great athletic program and that we are a draw [to coaches]," Barnes said. "We aren't perfect. We make mistakes. But we make it right to make it a seamless process, a clean process as much as we can."