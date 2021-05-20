Off the Wire

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

SEC teams get extra $23M

The SEC has given its 14 member schools $23 million each to help offset the financial impact of covid-19 on their athletic programs. The league announced the supplemental revenue distribution Wednesday. The SEC said it plans to use future conference revenues from increased media rights fees to pay for the one-time supplement to the 2020-21 fiscal year payouts. "The extraordinary circumstances produced by the global pandemic have presented colleges and universities with an unprecedented disruption to their programs and budgets," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. SEC members averaged some $45 million in revenue shortfalls because of the pandemic, though amounts varied, the league said. The SEC said it will begin allocating a portion of those media rights fees starting in 2025 to pay for the supplemental distributions. The league projects its annual distribution to each school will still rise after that.

HOCKEY

Bruins take 2-1 series lead

Craig Smith scored 5:48 into the second overtime Wednesday night to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in their East Division first-round playoff series. Smith outraced Washington defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck behind the Capitals net and swept it around into the goal to end the third consecutive overtime game in the series. It was the 11th consecutive one-goal playoff game between them since 1998. Smith also had an assist, and Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins. Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th combined regular season and postseason goal, and Nic Dowd returned from a slap shot off the knee to add a goal for Washington.

Carolina knocks off Nashville

Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night. Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start. And he was under plenty of pressure considering the Hurricanes were called for nine penalties. The Hurricanes turned away all seven power plays for the Predators despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin. That helped Carolina cling to a 1-0 lead on Aho's first-period goal, then Aho finally gave the Hurricanes some breathing room when he ran down a loose puck and scored an empty-netter at 19:07 of the third to make it 2-0. Warren Foegele added a third goal in the final seconds,

BASEBALL

Orioles' Davis out for season

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore's spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four-to-five months. General Manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of Davis' $161 million, seven-year contract. Davis was an All-Star and finished third in the AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league in home runs (53) and RBI (138). Two years later, he hit another 47 home runs. Davis hit .168 in 2018.

Mets' Walker joins IL

The New York Mets added right hander Taijuan Walker to their lengthy injured list on Wednesday after he lasted only three innings in this week's start against the Braves due to tightness in his left side. Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley and right-hander Sam McWilliams also were placed on the injured list. Mets Manager Louis Rojas says plan for Walker is similar to the schedule for Jacob deGrom, who is on the 10-day IL with tightness in his lower back.

Torres returns to Yankees

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night after being reinstated from the covid-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball's joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice. Second baseman Rougned Odor was placed on the paternity leave list. The move came after Odor returned from the injured list after missing 12 games with a sprained left knee. Odor returned Tuesday night in a game against his former team, the Rangers.

TENNIS

Gauff advances in Italy

American teenager Coco Gauff eased past Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. The third-seeded Gauff, who reached the semifinals at the Italian Open last week for the best result on clay in her career, will next face compatriot Amanda Anisimova. The 17-year-old Gauff is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30. Second-seeded Petra Martic is also through to the final eight after beating Ludmilla Samsonova 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Swiss teen moves to 2-0

Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker now has a 2-0 career record after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open. Stricker, the French Open junior champion, beat a top-50 opponent for the second consecutive day in his ATP tournament debut. The 419th-ranked left-hander got a wild-card entry to his home event. After beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and Fucsovics, Stricker will play 75th-ranked Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals. Andujar beat Roger Federer on Tuesday in the Swiss great's first match on clay in almost two years. Also Wednesday, third-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren.

OLYMPICS

Record-setting sprinter dies

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics then went onto a life of humanitarian work in support of social justice, died Wednesday. He was 74. USA Track and Field confirmed Evans' death. Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand. In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations. After running his 43.86 in the 400, Evans anchored the U.S. 1,600 relay team to a world record of 2:56.16. The 400 record stood until 1988. The relay record stood until 1992.