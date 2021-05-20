100 years ago

May 20, 1921

• The first training school for social workers to be held in Arkansas will meet in Little Rock, during the week of June 13, in the Juvenile Court building, 414 West Second Street, under the direction of the Arkansas Conference of Social Welfare, according to an announcement made yesterday by Mrs. Margaret Ford, secretary of the State Board of Charities and Correction and chairman of the committee on arrangements. The purpose of the school is to give the social workers of Arkansas an opportunity to study at first hand the requirements of effective social work and the state institutions in which such work is being carried forward.

50 years ago

May 20, 1971

• Of the five Little Rock senators, only Senator Ben Allen, a close friend of Governor Bumpers, received a "free" district in the reapportionment plan adopted Wednesday by the state Board of Apportionment. The map adopted by the Board places Senators Oscar Alagood and James M. Fowler in the same senatorial district and Senator Max Howell and Joe T. Ford in the same district. Governor Bumpers said blacks had a heavy majority in the district in which Howell and Ford were placed and he indicated that he expected that a black would be elected from that district.

25 years ago

May 20, 1996

• A malfunction at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville prompted an emergency declaration that triggered an automatic reactor shutdown Sunday. "There was not a danger to the public health," said Bernie Bevill, acting director of the Arkansas Department of Health's division of radiation control and emergency management. State and local governments put their initial emergency response personnel on standby for a short time, Bevill said. He said no radiation was released into the environment. Entergy officials who operate the plant issued an "alert," the second-lowest of the emergency declarations, when the reactor shut down at 3:12 a.m.

10 years ago

May 20, 2011

• As food banks and pantries in the state see an increase in demand, Arkansas Foodbank has opened a new warehouse that will allow it to store and distribute more food to help more people. The food bank held a dedication ceremony Thursday at its $8 million, 73,000-square-foot warehouse at 4301 W. 65th St. in Little Rock. "We want to double our distribution in the next five years," said Phyllis Haynes, the chief executive officer of Arkansas Foodbank. "The warehouse has triple the space, so we will be able to store more products and bring more in."