Beginning Thursday, May 20 ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a multi-media retrospective exhibition. “1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Col-burn” opens with a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. Featuring Colburn’s inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition will be an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28.

Through Thursday, May 20 UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will continue May 19-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. Details: www.multi-state-conference.com, http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd or Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

Friday, May 21 Pine Bluff High School slates graduation

Pine Bluff High School will conduct graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for family and friends, and each group will be separated by 6 feet of space. A row will be left empty in between each group.

White Hall to hold graduation

White Hall High School will host its graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at Bulldog Stadium. There will be 10 tickets per student and the ceremony will be streamed on the school’s website. Groups will be asked to be seated 6 feet apart from each other, and masks will be required.

Through Friday, May 21 Senior citizen centers offer lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren’t open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release. This week’s menu is: Monday — Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, apples, and milk. Tuesday — White beans and ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk. Wednesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk. Thursday — Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable salad with ranch dressing, crackers, pears, and milk. Friday — Hamburger patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, Mandrian orange, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Saturday, May 22 Pilgrim church to open food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry Saturday, May 22, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Downtown Pine Bluff tours set

Everyone is invited to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month with a walking/driving tour in Downtown Pine Bluff from noon to 4 p.m. May 22. The Downtown Alive…Pine Bluff walking/driving tour will allow people to share a piece of the history of the downtown community, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. Visitors can see up close the new Street-scape on Main and Barraque streets, the new Pine Bluff Library and other sites. Plus, Indigo Blue Coffeehouse and Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret on Barraque Street and RJ’s Sports Bar & Grill on Main Street will be open for lunch and/or snacks. After the tour, people can stick around for the Block Party on Main sponsored by Jan Robinson and Wil Jenkins from 4 p.m. to midnight. A video for the Downtown Alive…Pine Bluff is available on event on the United Way of Southeast Arkansas Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Beginning Sunday, May 23 One Pine Bluff Praying events set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services have been scheduled for people to gather one hour and pray for the growth and prosperity of the city at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Live prayer events following health guidelines and mask wearing will be held May 23 at St. Peter’s Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. On May 2, New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church was the host.

Wednesday, May 26 Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Beginning Thursday, May 27 Virtual VA claims clinic set

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office will begin monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. before May

The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Monday, May 31 White Hall Museum hosts Memorial Day event

At 10 a.m. May 31, the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will hold a ceremony in honor of local veterans who have served in the military. The Pine Bluff Community Band will play and the names of those killed or missing in action will be read aloud and the sacrifice of Gold Star Families will be acknowledged. Refreshments will be served.

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31 Early registration set for UAM youth camp

UAM Kids University set

The sixth UAM Kids’ University will be held July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate — $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html.Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.