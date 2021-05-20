Plea deal reached in sex-abuse case

Trever Lance Harvey, who at one time served as Jonesboro's finance director until a 2019 arrest on multiple felony charges in the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl, has agreed to plead guilty and serve three years in the state prison system, according to court documents filed Monday in Craighead County.

Harvey, 41, agreed to plead guilty to sexual assault in the second degree, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child.

The girl, interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, said Harvey got her intoxicated and began showing her pornography on a television in the home-theater room of his residence. He persuaded her to take off her clothes, and she said he physically groped her upper body, according to the affidavit.

The incident happened in May 2018, according to court records, and was reported in March 2019 by the girl's mother, according to an affidavit.

Harvey was fired by the city after his March 2019 arrest. He had been with the city Finance Department since 2015.