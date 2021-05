The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a slaying that occurred Tuesday night at Alon gas station at 2800 S. Olive St.

Officers responded to the gas station shortly before midnight and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly pronounced the man dead at 12:22 a.m.

Police said the identity of a suspect is known but did not release any details. The identity of the victim will be released after the family is notified, police said.