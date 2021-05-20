Winn and Hurley off to stellar starts

FAYETTEVILLE -- Blakelee Winn entered the Arkansas Girls Decathlon with a simple mindset -- go for it all and leave nothing to chance.

The Pea Ridge senior, competing in the last track event of her high school career, made it as close to all as possible. Winn had the best performances in three of four events and claimed the first-day lead Wednesday at Ramay Junior High School.

Winn finished with 2,488 points and has a 168-point lead over Cabot sophomore Laylah Reese entering today's competition. Bentonville senior Sterling Thomas was third with 2,245, followed by Springdale Har-Ber junior Kinleigh Hall at 2,134 and Anaya Jones of Crossett at 2,127.

"It wasn't my best performance," Winn said. "But it went well. I just came out here to compete, knowing it was my last event in my high school career."

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/520heptdec/]

Winn, the three-time Class 4A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles, used that event to get a good start and scored 781 points with her time of 15.47 seconds. She added to that lead when she won the long jump with a leap of 5.17 meters to score another 606 points.

The rain that hit before her turn at the discus may have been a factor as she threw only 21.6 meters and finished 22nd in that event, with Thomas having the winning throw at 28.87 meters. Winn, however, bounced back in the 200 and won that event with her time of 26.04 seconds to score 794 points.

"I was really happy with my hurdle performance," Winn said. "Although my long jump and my discus performances weren't all that great, I tried to make it up in the 200. It was my best performance of the season."

The rain allowed Sam Hurley to shine during one of his better events in the heptathlon, which helped him grab the first-day lead.

Hurley finished his five events with 3,629 points and a healthy lead over second-place Gavin Pitts of Rogers, who had 3,338. C.J. Palmer of Pocahontas was third at 3,287, followed by Bryson Bailey of Waldron with 3,217 and Carson Lenser of Vilonia at 3,178.

"I felt really good on every event," Hurley said. "I couldn't have asked for a better day, honestly."

Hurley, who was competing in the last flight, went on to clear 2.04 meters on his second and final attempt at that height, then missed twice at a record height of 2.07 meters as he attempted to break the state decathlon record of 2.05 set by Pine Bluff's Basil Shabazz in 1990.

He had to switch cleats quickly and was on the track three minutes later to take his turn with the other members of his heat in the 400, an event he had never run. His time of 52.84 seconds put him in 11th place and gave him 688 points, while Lenser won the event in 49.02 and broke the meet record of 49.26 by Thomas Sain-Mathew of Springdale Har-Ber in 2013.

"It was raining real hard and the wind was coming strong," Hurley said. "I'm happy with my performance. I thought I could go higher, but with only two attempts at a height, it's a bit trickier. I'm used to having three in regular meets.

"That 400 was hard. I go to the starting line, and it feels like a matter of seconds the gun goes off. The tank was empty, for sure. I gave it my all on that 400, and that's why this is run over two days. I can recharge and come back even stronger."

Other event winners included Kaleb Knox of Bryant in the 100 (11.39), Bryson Bailey of Waldron in the long jump (6.52 meters) and Hunter Talley of Siloam Springs in the shot put (12.28 meters).

The competition continues at 9 a.m. today with the girls on the high jump and the boys starting with the 110 hurdles.

More News ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HEPTATHLON at Ramay Junior High, Fayetteville Event points in parentheses Athlete^School^100H^LJ^Disc^200^Total Blakelee Winn^Pea Ridge^15.47 (781)^5.17m (606)^21.60m (307)^26.04 (794)^2,488 Laylah Reese^Cabot^15.98 (717)^4.80m (506)^25.76m (383)^26.97 (714)^2,320 Sterling Thomas^Bentonville^16.20 (690)^4.69m (477)^28.87m (441)^27.92 (637)^2,245 Kinleigh Hall^Har-Ber^17.01 (595)^4.67m (472)^22.73m (327)^26.67 (740)^2,134 Anaya Jones^Crossett^16.32 (676)^4.88m (527)^18.46m (250)^27.46 (674)^2,127 Laci Gartside^Har-Ber^16.85 (614)^5.10m (587)^ 17.80m (238) 27.72 (653)^2,092 Anna Allen^Brookland^16.68 (633)^4.91m (535)^20.60m (289)^28.01 (630)^2,087 Cassidy Bennet^Rogers^16.18 (692)^4.91m (535)^14.94m (188)^27.95 (635)^2,050 Lauren Lain^Bryant^17.06 (590)^4.66m (469)^19.32m (266)^27.18 (697)^2,022 Marlee Bright^Centerpoint^18.00 (488)^4.65m (466)^24.32m (356)27.83 (644)^1,954 ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS DECATHLON at Ramay Junior High, Fayetteville Event points in parentheses Athlete^School^100^LJ^Shot^HJ^400^Total Sam Hurley^Fayetteville^ 11.76 (699)^6.92m (795)^12.01m (607)^2.04m (840)^52.84 (688)^3,629 Gavin Pitts^Rogers^11.55 (742)^6.60m (720)^10.71m (528)^1.70m (544)^50.23 (804)^3,338 CJ Palmer^Pocahontas^11.62 (728)^6.73m (750)^11.14m (554)^1.70m (544)^52.32 (711)^3,287 Bryson Bailey^Waldron^11.47 (759)^6.94m (799)^10.39m (509)^1.70m (544)^54.81 606)^3,217 Carson Lenser^Vilonia^11.54 (744)^6.66m (734)^8.81m (414)^1.55m (426)^49.02 (860)^3,178 Josh Warren^Cabot^11.70 (711)^6.68m (739)^9.89m (479)^1.70m (544)^54.02 (639)^3,112 Kaleb Knox^Bryant^11.39 (776)^6.37m (668)^10.89m (539)^1.60m (464)^54.41 (623)^3,070 Jesse Polanco^Rogers Heritage^11.68 (715)^6.37m (668)^10.45m (513)^1.70m (544)^54.74 (609)^3,049 Josiah Small^Pea Ridge^11.83 (685)^6.14m (617)^9.09m (431)^1.65m (504)^50.83 (777)^3,014 Jacob Cantrell^Quitman^12.06 (639)^6.52m (702)^9.40m (450)^1.89m (705)^57.55 (500)^2,996