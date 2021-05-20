Ridley outgrows reliever role

SPRINGDALE -- When Tyler Ridley takes the mound for Springdale Har-Ber today in the Class 6A state baseball championship against Rogers High, the moment won't be too big for the sophomore.

Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said his young pitcher has prepared for this stage.

"He's put himself in position with a competitive summer league," said Helmkamp. "He's played with the best of the best growing up and he's ready for this moment. It didn't take him by surprise having this role as a sophomore."

Ridley began the season in a relief role, recording four saves. His performance prompted the coaching staff to give him a starting opportunity.

"He jumped into the starting role, and gave us a chance to win every game," Helmkamp said. "He's gotten it done every time out."

To capture the program's second state title in three seasons, not counting the covid-19 shutdown last season, Ridley understands both he and his teammates will need to step up defensively against the No. 1 seed Mounties.

"It means a lot to me just showing that I can come out there and do whatever I can for these guys," Ridley said. "My teammates have done a heck of a job behind me and made some outstanding plays this year.

"It's huge coming in as a sophomore. It's just a huge opportunity for us."

The Mounties and Wildcats met twice in the regular season, with the teams splitting the series. In a 2-1 decision won by Har-Ber on April 26, Ridley was given the start.

He only allowed three hits through six innings and put his team in a position to secure a win. In a tied game entering the bottom half of the seventh inning, teammate and University of Arkansas commit Cooper Dossett delivered a walk-off hit.

"He is consistent," Helmkamp said. He has been that arm that comes in there and nothing really shakes him. People use the term 'ice water in the veins.' You can put him in any situation and he's going to come in and throw strikes and compete. Situations never really get to him.

"He's not afraid to pitch to contact, and he has a great defense behind him."

For the two 6A West foes, meeting at the Benton High School Athletic Complex for a season rubber match in the state title game is what Helmkamp considers both a blessing and a curse.

"Whoever you play if you're in the finals, you feel fortunate and blessed to be against," he said. "You know with Rogers, we split on the year. Part of it you like that, but also, they are a really good team. They won our league and are the No. 1 seed. Our teams know each other very well. We're honored to be there and honored to play them."

Helmkamp believes his team has a difficult task ahead to replicate the winning performance from Ridley's previous start against Rogers, but trusts his team to play focused.

"Coach (Matt) Melson is an outstanding coach and a great friend," he said. "He's a great man and his staff does a great job every year. We know it's going to be a tough, tough, tough challenge. They have a great pitching staff and play great defense, plus they have scored the most runs in the state tournament, so you know that offensively they've been clicking. We have a tough challenge ahead, but we're excited about it.

"We're just going to try to play our best and be us."

Regardless of the game's outcome, Ridley hopes his team will be remembered for how it approached every aspect of the sport.

"I want our legacy to be known that we were a great group of guys," Ridley said. "A great group of guys that were really hard-working. I hope I'm remembered as a leader who worked hard all the time."