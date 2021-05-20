Robust music calendar includes Melissa Carper in LR

Melissa Carper and the Blue Hankies will perform at 5 p.m. Friday; Brian Mullen will perform at noon Saturday and DJ Pandamonium will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

Carper will mark the release of her latest solo album, "Daddy's Country Gold." (She released her debut, "Arkansas Bound," in 2015.) She also records and performs as a member of Sad Daddy, the Buffalo Gals and The Carper Family.

A native of Nebraska, she lived for a time in Eureka Springs, where she honed her musical talents as a singer-songwriter and acoustic bassist while busking on Spring Street.

She will also have a show, along with one of her Sad Daddy band mates, Rebecca Patek, Sunday at Gotahold Brewery in Eureka Springs.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey will perform 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Dallas Smith will perform 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Ben and Doug will perform 9-11 p.m. Friday and Luke Johnson will perform 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Sunny Sweeney will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Reserved seat tickets for the show are $35 in advance and $35 at the door if any remain; a limited number of standing room only tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door if any remain.

◼️ The Pamela Hopkins Band will perform 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Chris DeClerk will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Jesse Cotton Stone will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at a crawfish boil at 415 Main St., North Little Rock, at the Argenta Dogtown Throwdown. Admission is free.

◼️ The Family Dog Band will perform at 2 a.m. Friday night and The Matt O'Ree Band will perform at 2 a.m. Saturday night at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock (501) 372-9990; midtownbilliards.com.

◼️ Down Home will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Steve Crump will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ton's Place, 18814, MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 851-9987.

◼️ Byron Hayes will perform at 7 p.m. today; and Funkin Gonuts will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Community Drum Circle will return at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free.

BENTON

Sarah Cecil will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com. Admission is free.

◼️ Chris Johns will perform with Porter Crews at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gino's Sports Grill, 17332, Interstate 30, Benton. Admission is free. (501) 778-9444.

CONWAY

The City Boyz will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Midnight South will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Shotgun Billys will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Moonshine Mafia will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

DARDANELLE

Chase Riley will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and TJ Ashley will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

EL DORADO

Brody McKinney will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Kilt, 2006 N. West Ave., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 944-4162; thekiltsoutharkansas.com.

FORT SMITH

Truck Stop Poets, Endfall, Agony Incorporated, Dirrty Blu and Formals will perform at Dreamland Festival 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Hartsgrave Park, 1715 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. The festival will showcase the River Valley's local talent. See dreamlandfest.net. All ages. $10 general admission tickets available at ticketstripe.com.

◼️ Zach Baker will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and The Swade Diablos will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 U.S. 64, Fort Smith. Admission is free. (479) 222-6800.

◼️ Marcia Brady will perform 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Old Fort Harley-Davidson, 6304 S. 36th St., Fort Smith. Admission is free. (479) 648-9004; oldfortharleydavidson.com.

◼️ BWB will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ava's Place at Fianna, 8901 Jenny Lind Blvd., Fort Smith. (479) 763-1640; avas-place.edan.io.

HOT SPRINGS

"Henry Glover Day" will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, adjacent to the Black Broadway Mural, at 350 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. A reception will follow at the Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace.

Glover, who died in 1991, was a Black musician and executive from Hot Springs who Levon Helm credited as his mentor.

◼️ Trey & Ethan of The Lazy Desperados will perform a "song swap" show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 622-2570.

◼️ Lee Street Lyrical (Buddy Case and Casey Penn with a special guest) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Legendary Vapors. Tickets are $45 and available at Eventbrite. The Garrett Sisters & Friends with special guest Junction 5 will perform a free gospel revue show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Band will perform 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, 238 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-7771.

◼️ Derek Herndon will perform 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hot Springs Farmers & Artisans Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs. hotspringsfarmersmarket.com.

◼️ Scenic 7 will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Taphouse Club, 816 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 651-0827.

◼️ Jettway Performance will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at Timberwood Amphitheatre for opening day of Magic Springs, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East) in Hot Springs. For ticket information: (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

◼️ Amie & The Slingerz will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ Scott Clay will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar & Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ DJ Swift will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. facebook.com/StarliteHotSprings.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Buh Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Kenny Mann and Danger Zone will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JACKSONVILLE

The GMG Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar (formerly the Goal Post), 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Admission is $5. (501) 982-2900.

MAGNOLIA

The Whistling Hounds will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mule Kick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600.

MORRILTON

Presley Drake will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton. Information: pointremovebrews@gmail.com. pointremovebrewingcompany.com.

◼️ Whiskey Rose will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Jack Fancy Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

MURFREESBORO

The Pike 6 Band will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at "Paint the Town Blue" at 527 W. Main St., Murfreesboro. Admission is free. (870) 285-2109.

NEW BLAINE

The Ashley Mountain Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at New Blaine VFW Post 8383, 898 N. Arkansas 197. Admission is free. (479) 938-2398.

RISON

Hayefield will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rison Street Festival, along Third Street in downtown Rison. Admission is free. The festival begins at 4 p.m.

SPRINGDALE

Larry Mitchell will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Natural State Rock & Republic, 500 N. Main St., Springdale. Admission is $15 with online registration, $20 at the gate. (479) 968-1139; naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.

TEXARKANA

Jed Harrelson will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St., Texarkana. Admission is $7. (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com.

◼️ The Paul Shafer Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave., Texarkana. (870) 774-5225.

TICKETS

Ashley McBryde will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $38 or $28, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for a Sept. 9 concert at the Walmart AMP in Fayetteville featuring Jason Aldean (pictured), with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (AP file photo)

◼️ Jason Aldean, with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, will perform Sept. 9 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers and tickets, ranging from $40.50 to $125.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or see amptickets.com.

◼️ Shinedown, with The Struts and Zero, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers and tickets, ranging from $29.50 to $89.50, go on sale at noon Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or see amptickets.com.