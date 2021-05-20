Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Robust music calendar includes Melissa Carper in LR

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:34 a.m.
Melissa Carper celebrates the release of her new album Friday at Fassler Hall in downtown Little Rock. The Blue Hankies will back her up. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Aisha Golliher)

Melissa Carper and the Blue Hankies will perform at 5 p.m. Friday; Brian Mullen will perform at noon Saturday and DJ Pandamonium will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

Carper will mark the release of her latest solo album, "Daddy's Country Gold." (She released her debut, "Arkansas Bound," in 2015.) She also records and performs as a member of Sad Daddy, the Buffalo Gals and The Carper Family.

A native of Nebraska, she lived for a time in Eureka Springs, where she honed her musical talents as a singer-songwriter and acoustic bassist while busking on Spring Street.

She will also have a show, along with one of her Sad Daddy band mates, Rebecca Patek, Sunday at Gotahold Brewery in Eureka Springs.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey will perform 3-5 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Dallas Smith will perform 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Ben and Doug will perform 9-11 p.m. Friday and Luke Johnson will perform 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Sunny Sweeney will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Reserved seat tickets for the show are $35 in advance and $35 at the door if any remain; a limited number of standing room only tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door if any remain.

◼️ The Pamela Hopkins Band will perform 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Chris DeClerk will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Jesse Cotton Stone will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at a crawfish boil at 415 Main St., North Little Rock, at the Argenta Dogtown Throwdown. Admission is free.

◼️ The Family Dog Band will perform at 2 a.m. Friday night and The Matt O'Ree Band will perform at 2 a.m. Saturday night at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock (501) 372-9990; midtownbilliards.com.

◼️ Down Home will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Steve Crump will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ton's Place, 18814, MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 851-9987.

◼️ Byron Hayes will perform at 7 p.m. today; and Funkin Gonuts will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Community Drum Circle will return at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free.

BENTON

Sarah Cecil will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com. Admission is free.

◼️ Chris Johns will perform with Porter Crews at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gino's Sports Grill, 17332, Interstate 30, Benton. Admission is free. (501) 778-9444.

CONWAY

The City Boyz will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Midnight South will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Shotgun Billys will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Moonshine Mafia will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

DARDANELLE

Chase Riley will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and TJ Ashley will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

EL DORADO

Brody McKinney will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Kilt, 2006 N. West Ave., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 944-4162; thekiltsoutharkansas.com.

FORT SMITH

Truck Stop Poets, Endfall, Agony Incorporated, Dirrty Blu and Formals will perform at Dreamland Festival 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Hartsgrave Park, 1715 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. The festival will showcase the River Valley's local talent. See dreamlandfest.net. All ages. $10 general admission tickets available at ticketstripe.com.

◼️ Zach Baker will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and The Swade Diablos will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 U.S. 64, Fort Smith. Admission is free. (479) 222-6800.

◼️ Marcia Brady will perform 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Old Fort Harley-Davidson, 6304 S. 36th St., Fort Smith. Admission is free. (479) 648-9004; oldfortharleydavidson.com.

◼️ BWB will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Ava's Place at Fianna, 8901 Jenny Lind Blvd., Fort Smith. (479) 763-1640; avas-place.edan.io.

HOT SPRINGS

"Henry Glover Day" will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, adjacent to the Black Broadway Mural, at 350 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. A reception will follow at the Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace.

Glover, who died in 1991, was a Black musician and executive from Hot Springs who Levon Helm credited as his mentor.

◼️ Trey & Ethan of The Lazy Desperados will perform a "song swap" show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 622-2570.

◼️ Lee Street Lyrical (Buddy Case and Casey Penn with a special guest) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Legendary Vapors. Tickets are $45 and available at Eventbrite. The Garrett Sisters & Friends with special guest Junction 5 will perform a free gospel revue show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Band will perform 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, 238 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-7771.

◼️ Derek Herndon will perform 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hot Springs Farmers & Artisans Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs. hotspringsfarmersmarket.com.

◼️ Scenic 7 will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Taphouse Club, 816 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. (501) 651-0827.

◼️ Jettway Performance will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at Timberwood Amphitheatre for opening day of Magic Springs, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East) in Hot Springs. For ticket information: (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

◼️ Amie & The Slingerz will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ Scott Clay will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar & Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ DJ Swift will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. facebook.com/StarliteHotSprings.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Buh Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Kenny Mann and Danger Zone will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JACKSONVILLE

The GMG Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar (formerly the Goal Post), 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Admission is $5. (501) 982-2900.

MAGNOLIA

The Whistling Hounds will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mule Kick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600.

MORRILTON

Presley Drake will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Point Remove Brewing Co., 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton. Information: pointremovebrews@gmail.com. pointremovebrewingcompany.com.

◼️ Whiskey Rose will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Jack Fancy Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

MURFREESBORO

The Pike 6 Band will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at "Paint the Town Blue" at 527 W. Main St., Murfreesboro. Admission is free. (870) 285-2109.

NEW BLAINE

The Ashley Mountain Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at New Blaine VFW Post 8383, 898 N. Arkansas 197. Admission is free. (479) 938-2398.

RISON

Hayefield will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rison Street Festival, along Third Street in downtown Rison. Admission is free. The festival begins at 4 p.m.

SPRINGDALE

Larry Mitchell will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Natural State Rock & Republic, 500 N. Main St., Springdale. Admission is $15 with online registration, $20 at the gate. (479) 968-1139; naturalstaterockandrepublic.com.

TEXARKANA

Jed Harrelson will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St., Texarkana. Admission is $7. (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com.

◼️ The Paul Shafer Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave., Texarkana. (870) 774-5225.

TICKETS

Ashley McBryde will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $38 or $28, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for a Sept. 9 concert at the Walmart AMP in Fayetteville featuring Jason Aldean (pictured), with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (AP file photo)
Tickets for a Sept. 9 concert at the Walmart AMP in Fayetteville featuring Jason Aldean (pictured), with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. (AP file photo)

◼️ Jason Aldean, with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, will perform Sept. 9 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers and tickets, ranging from $40.50 to $125.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or see amptickets.com.

◼️ Shinedown, with The Struts and Zero, will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the WalMart AMP in Rogers and tickets, ranging from $29.50 to $89.50, go on sale at noon Friday. Call (479) 443-5600 or see amptickets.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT