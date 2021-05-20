School news: NWA students honored across the nation

Graceland University

The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2021 spring term have been announced, and Ashley Shotwell of Springdale has been named to the President's List, while Madison McCarty of Lowell has been named to the Dean's List.

Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President's List, and students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the Dean's List.

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is located in Lamoni, Iowa.

Arkansas School

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts recognized students and their works of arts and literature during the annual Arts and Humanities Research Capstone Symposium Awards ceremony on May 10.

Awards are recognized in two major categories: Arts and Literature and Visual and Performing Arts. Each major category includes individual topic categories. Overall winners for each major category are selected from the winners of the individual categories.

MacKenzie Allen of Bella Vista won the overall award for Arts and Literature category for her paper titled "Facing the Future: An Examination of Orphan Black and the Philosophy of Human Dignity."

Nathan Robinson of Hot Springs Village won the overall award for the Visual and Performing Arts category for his project titled "The Dance of Souls -- The Journey and Composition."

Students who won individual categories included:

Janie Gentry of Vilonia, Filmmaking, first, and Screenwriting, second.

MacKenzie Allen of Bella Vista, Literature, first.

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts is one of 17 public residential high schools in the country specializing in the education of academically gifted students. Located in historic downtown Hot Springs, the school is a campus of the University of Arkansas System.

John Brown

John Brown University in Siloam Springs received a $150,000 grant from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation for the creation of the June and Robert J. Loyd Endowed Scholarship in honor of June and Robert J. Loyd, lifelong friends of Pat and Willard Walker from Springdale.

The new scholarship will be awarded to students from Northwest Arkansas who have financial need, and it will be made available next fall semester. The cash gift of $150,000 has been matched with an additional $150,000 from John Brown University for a total new endowed scholarship of $300,000.

John Brown University is a leading private Christian university with more than 2,200 students from 37 states and 48 countries.

Belmont University

The following students achieved the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C:

Bailey Bradford of Fort Smith; Joseph Buchholz of Springdale; Andi Ellis of Rogers; Brenner Hicky of Fayetteville; Jamilyn Kinney of Van Buren; Grace Litzinger of Fayetteville; Kaitlyn Mashburn of Elkins; and Michal Vasquez of Rogers.

Belmont University brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service.

Bob Jones University

Philomena Brechtefeld, a junior criminal justice major from Springdale, was among approximately 665students named to the spring 2021 President's List at Bob Jones University.

The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education with more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs.

Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands celebrated graduates from from 40 states and territories this spring, as well as Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Among them were:

Aaron Means of Centerton, Master of Science in coaching; Murtaza Abbas Shakir of Van Buren, Master of Science in Information Technology; and Prathamesh Pradhan of Rogers, Master of Business Administration.

University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs in Williamsburg, Ky.

Oklahoma State

Among the 158 students recognized by Oklahoma State University's College of Veterinary Medicine with scholarships totalling $541,860 was Kara Tubb of Fayetteville. A second-year veterinary student, Tubb received the Elmer Tepe Lone Wolf Foundation Endowed Scholarship for being a full-time student in good academic standing. Tubb is the daughter of Luzanna and Michael Tubb of Fayetteville.

Oklahoma State University was founded as a land-grant university in 1890 in Stillwater, Okla.

University of Nebraska

Abigail Jayne Liddell of Rogers was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7-8. Liddell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction from the College of Business.

The graduates were from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has selected the winners of the 2021 Student Research and Creative Works Expo.

The annual event features the latest innovative research, service or professional work and creative projects by the student researchers at UA Little Rock.

Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith won first place in the Physical Sciences Division for the presentation, "Novel FRET-based ionic materials for bio imaging applications."

Zach Smith of Fort Smith won first place in the Physical Sciences Division for the presentation, "Calculating the Urban Contribution of Surface Water Quality through Cl and 87Sr/86Sr Mixing Models within the Fourche Creek Watershed."

The expo also featured presentations by the 2021 winners of the Signature Experience Awards, which provides students with grants to fund a signature experience, including a research project, creative activity, or community project, to enrich the students' academic experience at UA Little Rock.

West Kentucky

Kelsie Marie Jackson of Centerton was one of more than 940 candidates for graduation at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the 2021 spring semester. She has earned an Associate in Science Degree.

The college, located in Paducah, Ky., held a virtual ceremony on May 8.

Mississippi

The University of Mississippi in Oxford welcomed more than 200 students into the UM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the spring 2021 semester. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines.

Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is based on a student's sound character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5 percent of their class, while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class.

The following Ole Miss students were recognized:

Jaycie Shea Keylon of Harrison, who is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy; and Destiny Rachelle Wilson of Harrison, who is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Eastern Connecticut

The Political Science Department at Eastern Connecticut State University inducted 14 students into Pi Sigma Alpha, the international honor society for political science, on April 28.

Among the inductees was Jhomara Hernandez of Pea Ridge, a senior majoring in Political Science.

To be inducted, students must have at least a junior standing with an overall 3.4 GPA, as well as a 3.2 GPA in the political science major.

Founded in 1920, Pi Sigma Alpha has been active for more than 100 years to support members with a shared interest in politics and government. Phi Kappa Phi celebrated 60 years on the UM campus in Windham, Conn., in 2019.

