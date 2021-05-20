Space to be named after musician

A small Hot Springs park will be named after the late Henry Glover, a professional trumpet player, arranger and producer.

Hot Springs officials will hold a ceremony for the naming of the parklet, "Henry Glover Place" -- which is at the site of the "Black Broadway" mural, 348 Malvern Ave. -- at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Parklets are an urban design concept that converts curbside parking spaces into community spaces, either in partnership with a cafe or restaurant for outdoor dining, or for public seating. The parklet named after Glover includes a sidewalk, sodded area, a bench and an ornamental iron treble clef and trumpet. Officials plan to add additional landscaping and benches.

Glover was raised a few blocks from the parklet. He graduated from Langston High School, a school for Black students during the days of segregated schools. He wrote and produced music for blues, jazz, R&B, early rock and roll, pop and country music artists, becoming one of the first successful Black American music executives.

The Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance requested the parklet be named after Glover as a part of the celebration of his birth. Friday commemorates the centennial of Glover's birthdate. He was born May 21, 1921 and he died on April 7, 1991.

Friday's parklet naming event is part of a salute by his hometown during the annual 10-day Hot Springs Arts & the Park festival. The city has proclaimed Friday as "Henry Glover Day." At 11 a.m. Saturday, Glover will be inducted into the Arkansas Walk of Fame during a ceremony at the Legendary Vapors nightclub.