FOOTBALL

Searcy names Clark new football coach

Zak Clark was hired Wednesday as the new football coach at Searcy.

Clark served as the head football coach at Springdale since 2015 and was an assistant coach at Fayetteville prior to that.

"I wanted to be in a school where it's a one-horse town, where football is ingrained into the fabric of the community," Clark said. "I just think that's really cool. I've looked into a couple of opportunities and this one just kind of fell into my lap about a week ago. So it's kind of been a whirlwind, but I'm very excited."

Clark was a dual-sport standout at Fayetteville and played quarterback at the University of Arkansas before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas to play baseball.

In addition to serving as the head football coach at Springdale, he was also an assistant athletic director.

Clark said Searcy's history was another factor in his decision.

"With the success they've had recently, including winning a state championship, it's exciting," Clark said. "I've seen them in recent years in 7-on-7 and they have a lot of talent. So the more you look into it, I think it's going to be a great opportunity."

Clark compiled a 26-39 record at Springdale and led the program to four playoff appearances. His best season came in 2018 when a large number of players transferred from crosstown Springdale Har-Ber and led the team to a 7-4 record and its first home football playoff game since the 2005 season.

Clark said he was unsure of when he will make the relocation to Searcy. He planned to return to Springdale today to meet with his former Springdale players, then likely make the commute to Searcy for a couple of weeks.

-- Chip Souza

SOFTBALL

SAU wins in regional; Ark. Tech eliminated

An RBI single by Elisa Favela in the bottom of the first inning was all Southern Arkansas University (28-8) needed Wednesday to earn a 1-0 victoy over MIAA Tournament champion Central Missouri (36-13) in the NCAA Division II Central Regional at Broncho Stadium in Edmond, Okla.

Victoria Taylor (13-2) pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the Muleriders, who were held to two hits, with the other coming from Faith Otts. Taylor also had five strikeouts and allowed four walks. Southern Arkansas, the No. 4 seed, will face top-seeded Augustana today at noon Central.

Arkansas Tech University (28-18-1) lost both of its games Wednesday and was eliminated from the tournament. The Golden Suns held a 3-2 lead on Central Oklahoma in their first game before a two-run fielding error by Arissa Harrish in the seventh inning led to a 4-3 loss. Arkansas Tech was eliminated by Central Missouri, which got a two-run single and an RBI single in the fourth inning for a 3-0 victory.

BASEBALL

Nighthawks walk off in extras

National Park College defeated Carl Albert State College 14-13 in 10 innings Wednesday at the NJCAA Region II Plains District Tournament in Enid, Okla.

The Nighthawks jumped out to a 10-2 lead after three innings, but the Vikings scored 10 total runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 12-11 lead. Tristen Jamison's RBI single in the seventh inning gave National Park a 13-12 lead, but Carl Albert State tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run. Ethan Cash then hit an RBI single to score Jesus Minjarez in the 10th to give the Nighthawks the victory.

National Park continues tournament play today at 11 a.m. Central against Western Oklahoma State College.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech men add Perry

Arkansas Tech University men's Coach Mark Downey announced Wednesday the addition of point guard Czar Perry for the 2021-22 season.

Perry -- who is from El Dorado -- played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. Before that, Perry played one season at Northwestern (La.) State and one season at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss.

Perry led the Wildcats to a 72-18 overall record and a state finals appearance as a senior.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Patchell sweeps honors

Arkansas State University Coach Jim Patchell was named the men's and women's Sun Belt Conference coach of the year Wednesday, while Bennett Pascoe was named the men's most outstanding track performer and Lexington Hilton was honored as the men's most outstanding freshman.

Arkansas State has won five of the six possible conference coach of the year honors this season, with Patchell taking both indoor and outdoor accolades and Jesse Duvall earning the honor for women's cross country.

Pascoe claimed two distance titles at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships last weekend, setting meet records in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000 steeplechase, while Duvall won the 5,000 and came in second in the 10,000.

Arkansas State had a combined 18 athletes (10 men, eight women) who were named to the all-conference team.

Ryan Curington from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was named to the men's second team and Tricie Pierce was named to the third team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services