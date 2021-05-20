Suspect in burglary found dead after week missing

CHESTER -- A man who had been reported missing for about a week was found dead Friday in Crawford County.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said Tuesday that the body of Aaron Beauford, 42, of Winslow was found off Locust Mountain Road in the Chester area Friday morning. He was last seen off that same road on May 6, and was reported missing by his wife on May 8. Beauford's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Brown said that, before he was reported missing, Beauford had fled the scene of a burglary in the area on May 6 with his brother, Morris Drew Beauford, 36, of the Chester area.

Morris Beauford had been shot in the leg by a witness during the burglary, according to Brown. He was found by deputies afterward and transported to a hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Aaron Beauford's body was found about a mile-and-a-half from where his brother was found, Brown said.

Brown said Tuesday that the case file was presented to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney.