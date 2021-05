Rachel Hawkins has been named valedictorian of the Sylvan Hills High School Class of 2021.

Olivia Allen has been named salutatorian.

Hawkins, 18, will attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with career plans to become an actuary. Her parents are John and Arah Hawkins.

Allen, 17, will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and plans to become a journalist. Her parents are Tracy and Tamara Allen.