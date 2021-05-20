The charitable son: Family comes first for immigrant entrepreneur

Inside his newly opened taco truck off South Eighth Street in Rogers, Uriel Juarez and his mother are constructing heart-shaped to-go boxes for their Valentine's Day taco deals. The promotion is another one of his savvy schemes in a long list of ideas he is attempting, so that his 70-year-old parents, Zeferino and Maria, can live comfortably in retirement.

Each morning, every family member awakes at 5 a.m. to begin their work day. Zeferino bundles up in his winter clothes and joins his construction crew outside. Meanwhile, Maria and Uriel begin preparing birria -- tender shredded beef that takes hours to cook on the stovetop -- and chopping vegetables. Once the food is finished, they start a six-hour shift at the food truck, Birrieria Juarez, but Uriel says they often stay open later than the official hours because of high demand.

Uriel has grown accustomed to this rigorous morning routine. He finds motivation in knowing each paycheck puts him one step closer to his dream. He also helps his Spanish-speaking parents by serving as their translator to break down the language barrier.

"He has told us about his plan to help us retire, and I agree my husband should not be working construction anymore," Maria said. "I don't have the right words to say other than we are very proud of him, and he is the best son ever."

Pop music blaring through a portable speaker perched on the trailer's window ledge, below the neon open sign, rattles the glass. Customers line up in front of the stand, place their orders and take a seat at one of two picnic tables that were handcrafted by Zeferino. The aroma of grilled beef and fresh sautéed vegetables fills the air. Everything about the place seems picturesque. However, the Juarez family has not always been this successful.

In 1999, Juarez's father left his wife and 4-year-old son in Guanajuato, Mexico, and traveled to the United States in search of a better life for the family. A year later, they joined him in Rogers, where he worked grueling shifts as a construction laborer, and his mother picked up odd jobs in restaurants and hotels to help scrounge up cash.

The Juarez family never had much, but they always found just enough to get by. Uriel watched his mother work a multitude of jobs without the slightest hint of a complaint. He witnessed his dad work night and day so his son never had to miss a meal.

"We did the best we could to raise our children, and it is amazing to see them going down the right path," Zeferino said.

Uriel, 24, works two full-time jobs, as a food truck owner and a shift lead at Outdoor Cap. He uses most of his income to pay bills for his parents.

"My parents have hustled all these years to get me everything I needed," Juarez said. "So I want to give them what they deserve."

While visiting family in California last summer, Uriel was introduced to birria. The Mexican beef tacos have since become a viral trend on food-related social media pages. He immediately recognized a market for this type of food in the Northwest Arkansas community.

Though he was already employed as a shift lead at Outdoor Cap -- a hat manufacturing company -- at the time, he figured the truck would provide supplemental income to aid him in achieving his goal and persuaded his mom to join his spur-of-the-moment business endeavor.

"It didn't take that much convincing, actually," Juarez said. "My mom worked in a meat market in Mexico and had experience in restaurants."

Despite the covid-19 pandemic that was suffocating small businesses, Uriel and Maria never considered failure as a possibility and launched the mother-and-son food truck operation in December 2020.

"I did not have any doubts. Every business is going to have highs and lows," Maria said. "To own a successful business, you have to have a very positive attitude and know how to treat customers."

To the average person, this might seem to have been the most inopportune time to start a face-to-face business in modern history. However, Juarez bet on himself.

He has an infectious ambition about him that shines through in conversation. Uriel knows exactly what he wants, and he knows exactly how he wants to accomplish it.

"My parents have always drilled in me that if you want something, you are going to have to work for it," Juarez said.

Work comes naturally to Uriel. In fact, he began his first job when he was just 13 years old selling candies throughout the neighborhood as Zeferino watched over him.

The following year, Uriel accompanied his mother to a job interview at an Indian diner, and they offered to discreetly pay him in cash for his service. Uriel accepted the offer to help stabilize his family's ongoing financial uncertainty.

By age 16, after a string of other jobs, Uriel moved on to his current place of employment in the embroidery department at Outdoor Cap.

Uriel praised the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for affording him the opportunity to work in the United States. In 2012, the Obama Administration implemented DACA, which protects qualified young undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children from deportation. Juarez has his DACA assistance renewed every two years so long as he abides by the terms.

This past year was especially nerve-wracking for Juarez as he awaited the results of the 2020 election.

Bella Vega, Uriel's girlfriend, said they feared if former president Donald Trump was re-elected, he would proceed with his effort to eliminate DACA after his initial attempt was thwarted by the Supreme Court.

Evelyn Hernandez, a friend of Juarez for more than 10 years, confirmed that Juarez began urgently saving money in preparation for the repeal of DACA. Vega said she thinks that his experience of being a DACA recipient has made him more empathetic and generous toward others.

"He has the biggest heart ever," Vega said.

Though his food truck has only been open for a few months, Juarez has already partnered with multiple local charities. In February, he matched all customer donations and raised more than $1,200 for the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

"Uriel believes in good karma," Hernandez said. "He knows that if he gives back (to others) then God will bless him back with something else."

Vega and Hernandez both attributed Juarez's compassion to his parents and his upbringing.

"I hope (my parents) are proud of me, but personally, I think I have a long way to go to compare to them," Uriel said.

While things are looking up for Uriel, he is not content with where he is at. Although most of the income from Birrieria Juarez is going to his parents, he says some of it is being reinvested into the vehicle to make it more profitable.

Once his parents are retired and living comfortably, Juarez would like to either move the food truck to a more populated area or transition the company into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

"Honestly, I have so much stuff that I want to do ... this is just the beginning," Juarez said.

Uriel and Maria take pride in the fact they spend multiple hours each morning prepping the birria so that each taco is made with fresh ingredients. (Courtesy photo/Andrew Joseph)

Maria whips up three quesabirria tacos with ease while Uriel handles the interactions with customers outside of the truck. (Courtesy photo/Andrew Joseph)