Two Fayetteville residents arrested in meth bust

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested two people Tuesday with methamphetamine, guns and cash, according to a news release.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force searched two homes where they found about 3.8 pounds of meth, three guns, 738 counterfeit prescription pills, a little more than a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $10,366 cash.

Detectives arrested Michael Southerland, 32, of 124 S. Ray Ave., and Avis Camunez, 52, of 136 S. Ray Ave., on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, delivery of meth, possession of a firearm by certain persons (felon), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving and maintaining a drug premises.

Southerland was released on $75,000 bond Wednesday, and Camunez was being held at the Washington County Jail in lieu of bond.

Detectives have seized about 15 pounds of meth and 10 firearms over the course of a drug ring investigation in the region.