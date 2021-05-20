UALR baseball capsule

UALR at Georgia St.

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today; 3 p.m. Central Friday; 11 a.m. Central Saturday

WHERE GSU Baseball Complex, Decatur, Ga.

RECORDS UALR 20-26, 10-11 Sun Belt; Georgia State 15-35, 10-11

SERIES UALR leads 12-4.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Today

UALR RHP, Sr., Hayden Arnold (6-3, 3.04)

GEORGIA STATE LHP, Fr., Cameron Jones (1-6, 4.88)

Friday

UALR RHP, Sr., Aaron Funk (2-5, 4.50)

GEORGIA STATE LHP, So., Dawson Sweatt (2-2, 4.56)

Saturday

UALR TBA

GEORGIA STATE RHP, Fr., Chad Treadway (1-4, 6.66)

SHORT HOPS UALR has lost nine of its last 11 games. ... The Trojans enter the final weekend of the regular season third in the Sun Belt West, behind Louisiana-Lafayette (28-21, 11-10 Sun Belt) and Texas-Arlington (24-27, 12-9). They could begin the Sun Belt Conference Tournament (May 25-30) seeded anywhere from No. 1-6. ... Georgia State swept Texas State last weekend and sits fifth in the Sun Belt East. ...UALR pitchers Hayden Arnold and Aaron Funk combined to allow 2 runs (1 earned) on 9 hits with 15 strikeouts and 3 walks over 15 1/3 innings against Appalachian State. ... Georgia State pitchers rank 10th in the Sun Belt with a staff ERA of 6.25. ... Trojans reliever Aaron Barkley is second in the conference with an ERA of 2.00 over 54 innings.