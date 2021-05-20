UAPB given grant for teacher program

Windgate Foundation awarded the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff a two-year grant of $469,420 to support teacher preparation programs for students through its Educator Preparation Program.

"The university will continue its improvements to the Educator Preparation Program (EPP), over the next two years, starting this fall by providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to be prepared for their first day in the classroom," according to a news release.

The program aims to increase the number of highly effective educators by supporting the implementation of evidence-based practices that prepare, develop and strengthen the skills of UAPB students through the transformative competency-based curriculum, according to the release.

"We are deeply appreciative of the Windgate Foundation's support for helping generate transformative work that impacts our education students," said Wanda Newell, dean of UAPB's School of Education.

The funds will allow the university to develop, expand and evaluate practices by providing education students with training, mentorship, academic supports and scholarships to produce future high-quality teachers, according to the release.

"This opportunity will serve to address many of the preparation and training issues we too often wrestle with in preparing the next generation of teachers," said George Cotton Sr., vice-chancellor of institutional advancement. "This funding can also serve as an institutional springboard in helping to carve out UAPB's space as a go-to institution in making a difference in teacher preparation."

The School of Education will help collect information about the program's performance and provide feedback to improve the educational experience for teacher candidates.

"The Educator Preparation Program is another way we are showing our commitment to supply our students with innovative and aggressive preparation for successful careers," said Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "This initiative is aligned with UAPB's vision to provide cutting-edge opportunities that support academic success for all students."

Patricia M. Forgy is executive director for the Windgate Foundation.

"Windgate is proud to be able to provide support to UAPB as they work to enhance and create greater educational opportunities for future teachers," Forgy said. "We look forward to hearing of their successes and accomplishments in the coming year."