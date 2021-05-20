UCA baseball capsule

UCA vs. McNeese St.
WHEN 6 p.m. today; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Friday (DH); 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway
RECORDS UCA 21-26, 16-20 Southland Conference; McNeese State 26-26, 19-16
SERIES McNeese State leads 25-18.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Today
UCA RHP, Sr., Mark Moyer (4-6, 4.76)
McNEESE STATE RHP, So., Bryson Hudgens (1-2, 3.57)
Friday
Game 1
UCA RHP, Sr., Conner Williams (2-1, 4.10)
McNEESE STATE LHP, So., Will Dion (7-4, 3.21)
Game 2
UCA RHP, Jr., Logan Gilberston (1-3, 6.13)
McNEESE STATE LHP, Sr., Jonathan Ellison (4-3, 3.32)
Saturday
UCA TBA
McNEESE STATE RHP, R-Fr., Ty Abraham (3-2, 4.77)
SHORT HOPS The Bears split last weekend's four-game series at Houston Baptist but have been eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament contention.