UCA baseball capsule

UCA vs. McNeese St.

WHEN 6 p.m. today; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Friday (DH); 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 21-26, 16-20 Southland Conference; McNeese State 26-26, 19-16

SERIES McNeese State leads 25-18.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Today

UCA RHP, Sr., Mark Moyer (4-6, 4.76)

McNEESE STATE RHP, So., Bryson Hudgens (1-2, 3.57)

Friday

Game 1

UCA RHP, Sr., Conner Williams (2-1, 4.10)

McNEESE STATE LHP, So., Will Dion (7-4, 3.21)

Game 2

UCA RHP, Jr., Logan Gilberston (1-3, 6.13)

McNEESE STATE LHP, Sr., Jonathan Ellison (4-3, 3.32)

Saturday

UCA TBA

McNEESE STATE RHP, R-Fr., Ty Abraham (3-2, 4.77)

SHORT HOPS The Bears split last weekend's four-game series at Houston Baptist but have been eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament contention.