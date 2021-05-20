Vehicle crashes over 3 days claim 4 lives

Four people died in traffic crashes between Sunday and Tuesday, according to reports by the Arkansas State Police.

Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Drasco died Sunday about 1:30 p.m. when the 2009 Kymco Taiwan scooter he was riding on Arkansas 25 in Drasco left the roadway and traveled 82 feet before coming to a stop on its side, a state police report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Nathaniel Geiger, 80, of Melbourne died about 10:11 p.m. when his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer ran off Arkansas 56 in Franklin and overturned, another state police report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of crash, the report said.

A 91-year-old Heber Springs man died Monday in rural Cleburne County when the golf cart he was driving was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro on Arkansas 110, according to a state police report.

Roscoe Crafton was driving the golf cart along the highway's ditch when he attempted to make a U-turn and crossed into the path of the Camaro in the eastbound lane, the report said.

Conditions were cloudy and wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A Greenbrier man died early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 25 in Conway, according to a state police report.

Jonathan R. Jones, 32, died when his 1996 Mercury Marquis was struck by a Jeep Cherokee about 6 a.m., the report said. The Marquis was stopped facing south in the northbound lane when the Jeep, driven by Derek T. Beckner, 26, of Conway hit the Marquis while traveling north, according to the report.

Beckner was injured in the crash, the report said.

Rain was falling at the time of the crash, according to the report.