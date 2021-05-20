Voters approve school projects in three Northwest Arkansas districts

The Springdale, Elkins and Mountainburg school districts earned victories at the polls Tuesday, allowing them to proceed with various construction and renovation projects.

Springdale School District voters approved their district's proposal to refinance existing debt and extend the debt to 30 years, 10 years longer than planned.

The move allows the district to borrow the money needed for construction and remodeling at Southwest Junior High, Central Junior High and Springdale High schools. The total estimated cost of the projects is $125 million, according to the district's website. The state agreed to provide $35 million toward the cost on the condition the district pay for the remaining $90 million.

The district's millage rate of 40.5 won't change, and residents won't pay a higher tax rate.

Final, unofficial results were 409 (84%) for the proposal and 80 (16%) against, according to results from Benton and Washington counties. Springdale's district overlaps the two counties.

At Springdale High School, the plan is to replace the school's old gymnasium and flat building with a multipurpose facility for physical education, sports and other activities. Another classroom building of two or three stories will be built in the small courtyard on the south side of campus near the track, Superintendent Jared Cleveland said.

At Southwest Junior High, the district will build a new school attached to the gymnasium, then demolish the rest of the existing building, Cleveland said.

Central Junior High also will retain its gymnasium, band area and a few classrooms while other parts are demolished and a new section is added to the building's south side, where a softball field and parking lot exist, Cleveland said.

Trent Jones, the district's communications director, said voters' approval of the millage extension Tuesday saves the district money, keeps its millage rate one of the lowest in the region, and improves safety and security at district facilities.

"We look forward to continuing to provide state-of-the-art, high-quality facilities for the students, faculty and staff in Springdale," Jones said. "These projects are an investment in thousands of students' lives and will benefit our community, region and state for generations."

Construction is projected to begin within the next 12-18 months, Jones said.

There are spending deadlines associated with partnership funding from the state. All of the projects must be completed within four years, said Kelly Hayes, Springdale's deputy superintendent.

Voters in the Elkins School District approved a proposal to restructure bonds with 134 (94%) in favor to nine (6%) against. The restructure will finance a number of facility projects, including a multipurpose facility at the high school, expected to be completed by summer 2023. The district also is planning renovations at the middle, elementary and primary schools and paving of parking areas. The district's millage rate of 44.2 will not increase.

Mountainburg voters agreed to increase the district's millage rate from 39.1 mills to 44 mills, with 125 votes (61%) in favor and 81 votes (39%) against the proposal. The district plans to build an arena at Mountainburg High School and renovate and construct other facilities. The millage increase will add $98 per year to the school taxes paid by the owner of a $100,000 home.

Other school districts on Tuesday had standard, annual elections on existing property tax rates, even if no change was proposed. These elections are required by the Arkansas Constitution. The rates for these districts remain the same regardless of the vote outcome.