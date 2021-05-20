Arkansas to end covid emergency May 30, governor says

10:43 a.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday morning that the public health emergency in Arkansas will end effective May 30.

The emergency was initiated first on March 11, 2020, Hutchinson said, and had regularly been renewed for the past 14 months.

Check back for additional information.

10:20 a.m.:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on the expiration of the covid-19 state of emergency at 10:30 a.m.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLr0KJ8ZhrA]