Arkansas to end covid emergency May 30, governor says

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:45 a.m.
In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemask as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

10:43 a.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday morning that the public health emergency in Arkansas will end effective May 30.

The emergency was initiated first on March 11, 2020, Hutchinson said, and had regularly been renewed for the past 14 months.

10:20 a.m.:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on the expiration of the covid-19 state of emergency at 10:30 a.m.

