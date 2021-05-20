Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS -- Selected the contract of LHP Dillon Peters. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent LF Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Activated SS Gleyber Torres from the covid-19 list. Placed INF Rougned Odor on the paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo and RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Patino and LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from York (Atlantic League).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Activated IINF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS -- Selected C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.

NEW YORK METS -- Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected OF Cameron Maybin from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 18. Placed RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Selected the contract of 3B T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League).

SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and 1B Eric Hosner from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to El Paso (Triple-A West). Returned OF John Andreoli to elite level prospects (ELP).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Returned INF Donavan Solano from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Placed RHPs Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the IL. Recalled RHPs Paolo Espino and Kyle McGowin.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from Dallas.

CHICAGO BEARS -- Signed OL Adam Redmond. Waived OL Gage Cervenka.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Announced WR DaeSean Hamilton cleared waivers and was reverted to the non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed T Penei Sewell to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed TE Kylen Granson and QB Sam Ehlinger.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Signed DE Janarius Robinson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -- Signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Signed OT Le'Raven Clark and DE Ryan Kerrigan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Signed WR Jaelon Darden to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM -- Signed LB Joe Walker. Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

HOCKEY

NHL

CALGARY FLAMES -- Recalled C Matthew Phillips from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Named Meghan Duggan manager of player development.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -- Recalled D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS -- Recalled RW Kole Lind from minor league taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS -- Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Max Zimmer on reserve.

INDY FUEL -- Activated D Cliff Watson and F Terry Broadhurst from reserve. Placed D Tim Davison and D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Returned Brendan Warren from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS -- Suspended F Kamerin Nault by team.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS -- Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Re-assigned by Syracuse (AHL). Placed F Nikita Pavlychev and D Dmitri Semykin on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH -- Activated Fs Gabe Chabot and Jack Suter from reserve. Placed D Darren Brady and Garrett Klotz on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS -- Released D Ryan Cook. Assigned G Hunter Shepherd and D Macoy Erkamps by Hershey (AHL). Activated D Ryan Cook fron injured reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead on injured reserve retroactive to April 24. Placed D Connor Moore on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES -- Activated F Mason Mannek from reserve. Placed F Cedric Pare on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER -- Placed D Riley Weselowski on injured reserve retroactive to April 29.