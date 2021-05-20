Wells is about to realize his dream

Wynne four-star offensive lineman Terry Wells is among 11 Arkansas signees that will arrive on campus this weekend.

Wells was the first commitment in the Razorbacks' 2021 recruiting class on Feb. 1, 2020, signed the first day he could and never wavered in his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Wells (6-foot-5, 315 pounds), who will get to Fayetteville on Saturday, is anxious to get to work with head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"My level of excitement is very high," Wells said. "I'm looking forward to being coached by one of the best offensive line coaches in college football and I am also looking forward to experiencing something new academically an on the field. I'm just ready to work."

It will be the realization of a dream.

"Once I started playing football in the sixth grade, it became a dream of mine," Wells said. "And that dream came true. It gives me chill bumps."

Wells, who committed to Arkansas as a 6-4, 280 pound standout, has grown an inch and put on 35 pounds of muscle since his pledge.

He was the top prospect in the state per 247 Sports and was also named the outstanding lineman at the US Army All-American Combine.

"I have been doing a lot of conditioning, weight lifting, studying and speed agility drills to prepare me for the transition to college," Wells said.

He chose Arkansas over Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas and others.

Wells was named to the AHSCA All-Star team, the Arkansas All Preps first team,the 5A-East Outstanding Lineman of the Year and the Wynne Male Athlete of the Year after also starring in Track and Field.

"The track and field season went great," Wells said. "I was blessed to qualify for state at my first meet."

Other signees reporting this weekend are the Little Rock Parkview duo of quarterback Landon Rogers (6-4, 215) and tight end Eric Outley (6-4, 255), Tulsa (Okla.) Union tailback AJ Green (5-11, 195), Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens (6-1, 175) and cornerbacks Chase Lowery (5-11, 175) of Frisco, Texas and Keaun Parker (5-11, 175).

It also includes Bogota, Texas, Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson (6-5, 285) and Wells' three large roommates-to-be – Vian, Okla., defensive lineman Solomon Wright (6-1, 270) and fellow offensive lineman Devon Manuel (6-8, 300)and Cameron Ball (6-5, 302) of Arnaudville (La.) Beau Champ.

That group, along the early enrollees, were tabbed as the No. 25 class in the country by 247 Sports.

"I think we all did a great job in helping the coaches recruit the class," Wells said. "It's a great class and we are going to continue to turn the program around."

The 2022 class,with 10 pledges, is ranked 12th in the 247 Sports rankings.

Wells is thrilled about the recent 2022 pledges of a pair of in-state offensive lineman E'Marion Harris (6-7, 370) of Joe T. Robinson and Andrew Chamblee (6-6, 292), giving the Razorbacks a sweep of the three most highly-recruited linemen in the state since Pittman and Davis arrived.

"That says a lot about how much we love our state and that we want to represent it," Wells said. "It is very cool that we are all coming together. We're ready to being a national championship home."