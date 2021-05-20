Wizards, Pacers try to remain in playoffs

WASHINGTON -- After the work Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the rest of the Washington Wizards did to reach the NBA's play-in round, all will be for naught with a loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers tonight.

So what if Washington went 17-6 down the stretch to end up eighth in the Eastern Conference standings after being 17-32 in early April? So what if Westbrook averaged a triple-double, broke Oscar Robertson's record for most career games with that statistical achievement and led the league in assists? So what if Beal finished second in scoring at 31.3 points per game?

And so what if the Wizards went 3-0 against the Pacers? If Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana to victory in today's win-or-go-home game, that's who will move on to face the East's No. 1 seed -- Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers -- in the playoffs.

"We were a long way from even thinking about this seven weeks ago," Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said Wednesday. "But the grit and the toughness and determination and stick-togetherness that we've shown and displayed over the last seven weeks put us in this position to play the Pacers on our home court to advance into the playoffs to face the Sixers."

Today's loser is done.

"I'm confident. I'm sure my teammates are, too," Beal said after Washington allowed 50 points to Jayson Tatum in a 118-100 loss at Boston in a play-in opener Tuesday. "But we can't talk about it. We've got to go out there and compete."

The Pacers, meanwhile, ended up 10th in the East despite having the conference's best road mark (21-15). They extended their season by overwhelming the Charlotte Hornets 144-117.

With Westbrook and Beal making things go, Washington averaged 116.6 points to finish third in the league in scoring, trailing only Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Like most opponents, Indiana was unable to quiet Washington's offense, giving up an average of 139.7 points in their three meetings.

Asked what the biggest challenge is that the Wizards pose, Pacers Coach Nate Bjorkgren replied: "The speed at which they play."

"It's a very big game for us to play at the tempo we want to play at," said Bjorkgren, in his first season with Indiana, "because Russell will get that rebound and they'll push it. So transition [defense] is No. 1."

Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots next to Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks stands on the court during a timeout in the second half of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sets to shoot against Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) shoots against Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren calls a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)