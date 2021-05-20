Woman given prison ahead of drug trial

A Vilonia woman awaiting trial on drug conspiracy charges in federal court appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker for a hearing regarding the revocation of her supervised release after she was arrested in January in a drug-trafficking case.

Robin Nelson Flanagan, 49, pleaded guilty Sept. 25, 2013, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 78 months in prison. She was released Nov. 9, 2018, and on Jan. 7 was arrested in Sherwood and charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver. She was federally indicted along with eight other people on drug conspiracy and distribution counts on Feb. 3.

Flanagan has been in jail since her arrest Feb. 24 after twice being denied pretrial release. Baker, ruling that Flanagan had violated the terms of her release, ordered her to serve 20 months in federal prison.

In a superseding motion to revoke filed April 5 by the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock, Flanagan was accused of violating the terms of her release both by her initial arrest by Sherwood police and her subsequent arrest on Feb. 23 after the indictment. Flanagan was also accused of failing to report to the U.S. probation office on Jan. 8 after being ordered to do so following her release from the Pulaski County jail after her arrest and was accused of submitting two urine samples for drug testing that were diluted.

Flanagan appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney, Theodis Thompson Jr. of Little Rock, who pleaded for leniency for his client. Thompson questioned the circumstances of her January arrest and suggested that she had been unable to get to the probation office before it closed on Jan. 8 but showed up the next business day.

Sherwood patrol officer David Christman testified that after he pulled Flanagan over near Little Rock Air Force Base on Jan. 7, she was nervous, shaking and uncooperative to the point that he said she sat down in the roadway and refused to cooperate with the arresting officers.

"She kept saying, 'I'm not resisting, I'm not resisting,' but she was not cooperating," Christman said. He said a search of her vehicle turned up 6.8 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $12,000 in cash.

An officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration testified that a wiretap placed on co-defendant Brian Litton's cellphone and surveillance of his home placed Flanagan there shortly before her arrest. Litton was also a co-defendant in a 2006 drug-trafficking case involving Flanagan for which she served two years in prison.

Despite Thompson pointing out that no video or audio existed of the traffic stop and Christman's initial claim that she was speeding could not be backed up with radar evidence, Baker ruled that the evidence provided by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ray White had overcome Flanagan's assertions of innocence.

Flanagan is scheduled to go to trial on the current indictment Nov. 1 before Baker.