Yankees' Kluber tosses season's sixth no-hitter

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Kluber threw the major league's sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati's Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston's Don Wilson on May 1.

"It was a lot of fun. I think it was a special night," Kluber said. "I've never been part of one, witnessed one, let alone thrown one."

While looking calm on the outside, Kluber said he had to take a breath after warming up before his first pitch in the ninth inning to "calm myself down a little bit." But he also drew back to the feelings he's had before playoff starts, when the heartbeat is faster and the adrenaline is pumping.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. With his fastest pitch at 92.5 mph, he mixed 31 curveballs, 27 cutters, 23 sinkers, 18 changeups and 2 four-seam fastballs.

"I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I'm getting a little emotional now, even just getting to witness that was really, really special," Manager Aaron Boone said. "And to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey and just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance."

Kluber was pitching on that same mound when he was hurt after one inning last season, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. He said he didn't even think about that until after that game when Robinson Chirinos, the former Rangers catcher now on the Yankees' taxi squad, mentioned that it was better than his previous start there.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees' history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone's perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres' history.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3 Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back home runs during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth consecutive decision and Boston beat Toronto.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7 Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and knocked in four runs, and Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1 Lucas Giolito struck out a season-high 11 and gave up 2 hits over 8 innings, including Nelson Cruz's 10th home run and a single by Cruz.

INDIANS 3, ANGELS 2 Josh Naylor drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth, Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings and Cleveland defeated Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 5 Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eighth win of the season as St. Louis scored five runs in the second inning to beat Pittsburgh. Flaherty struck out seven and allowed four hits.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0 Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for covid-19 as San Diego beat Colorado.

GIANTS 4, REDS 0 Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double and San Francisco beat Cincinnati.

BRAVES 5, METS 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta beat New York after blowing an early two-run lead. Acuna drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes to center field for his NL-leading 13th home run.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings to lead Miami over Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 4, CUBS 3 Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field's right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third consecutive decision in Washington's victory over Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 6, BREWERS 4 Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting home run to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run and Kansas City defeated Milwaukee.

