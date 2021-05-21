1 migrant dies, others saved from sea

SAN DIEGO -- One person was killed and eight were injured Thursday in what authorities suspect was a migrant-smuggling attempt off San Diego's tony La Jolla coast.

Lifeguards rescued 10 people in what the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department called "rough water conditions," including eight who were hospitalized. Some of the migrants wore life vests.

One person who was found underwater was pronounced dead on the beach. The Fire Department in a statement said that it did not know how many people were aboard the boat. The department said survivors were turned over to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

Lifeguards were alerted that people were in the water around 5:30 a.m., minutes before sunrise. The boat was in waters just offshore from Wipeout Beach, an area that is popular with surfers, swimmers, walkers and runners.

Small boats with single- or twin-engines known as "pangas" enter from Mexico in the dead of night, sometimes heading hundreds of miles north.

Earlier this month, a recreational cabin cruiser overloaded with 32 people capsized off the San Diego coast, killing three people in a smuggling attempt. Recreational boats try to mix in unnoticed with fishing and pleasure vessels during the day.

Tulsa says hacking attempt thwarted

TULSA -- A cybersecurity attack on the city's computer system was similar to an attack on the Colonial Pipeline and that the hacker is known, Tulsa officials said Thursday.

"I can't share anything other than we know who did it," Mayor G.T. Bynum said, adding that the city did not pay the hackers. "They wanted to talk with us about what [a ransom] would be for them not to announce [the attack] and we never engaged them."

Bynum said Tulsa's computer security system identified the attack and shut down the system before it was infiltrated.

The attack, discovered earlier this month, was similar to the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, according to Michael Dellinger, Tulsa's chief technology officer. Colonial Pipeline eventually paid a $4.4 million ransom, the Georgia company said.

Tulsa's computer system remains shut down while computers and servers are examined and cleaned, Dellinger said. There has been no indication of a data breach, he added.

Dellinger said an investigation is underway to determine how the attacker infiltrated the system.

Trial judge tosses officers' murder case

JACKSON, Miss. -- A state judge in Mississippi dismissed murder charges Thursday against two Black police officers accused of body-slamming and beating a Black man.

The ruling by Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson ended the trial of former Jackson officers Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley after hearing prosecution witnesses but without hearing defense witnesses, news outlets reported.

Peterson, a former district attorney, said prosecutors failed to present evidence that the officers acted criminally against 62-year-old George Robinson on Jan. 13, 2019.

"There was nothing on its face that was illegal," Peterson said. "The detention of a suspect is not a criminal act and there was no proof presented that they were conspiring."

An indictment alleged that they and a third officer took Robinson from his vehicle, slammed him to the pavement and repeatedly hit him in the head and chest. He died two days later.

It was not clear how Peterson's decision would affect the case against officer Anthony Fox, which is before a different judge and has not yet gone to trial. He also is Black.

Hurricane season to hop, but not like '20

The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as hectic as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will produce 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, the agency predicted.

Since 1990, a typical season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes -- a climate normal that has increased in recent decades. There's a 60% chance that this hurricane season will be busier than normal and only a 10% chance it will be below normal, the agency said.

Lead agency forecaster Matthew Rosencrans said the season looks to be busy because of warmer water, which fuels storms; reduced cross winds that decapitate storms; and potentially more stormy weather flowing from the coast of Africa. There is also no El Nino weather event, the natural temporary warming of the central Pacific that squelches Atlantic hurricane activity, he said.

Last year, there were 30 named storms -- so many that meteorologists ran out of names and dipped into the Greek alphabet to identify them. There were 14 hurricanes last year, seven of them major.