Arkansas softball regional delayed

FAYETTEVILLE — The start time for Arkansas' NCAA regional game against Manhattan will be delayed by at least one hour Friday.

The game will tentatively begin at 1 p.m. at Bogle Park. Because of the delay, it is not clear if the game will still be televised by SEC Network.

The game was scheduled to begin at noon, but rain in the area forced the delay.

Arkansas (40-9) is hosting a regional for the second time in program history. As the No. 6 national seed, the Razorbacks can earn a home super regional if they advance past their double-elimination regional field that also includes South Dakota State and Stanford.

Manhattan (22-14) earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. The Jaspers are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.