Arkansas walks off Florida to win SEC championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas won the SEC championship Friday night the way it had won so many games this season.

The top-ranked Razorbacks rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Florida 4-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (41-10, 21-8 SEC) won the conference championship after Tennessee lost to South Carolina earlier in the night.

Pinch hitter Charlie Welch hit a game-winning single with one out in the ninth inning to score Casey Opitz, who doubled and advanced to third base on an error to lead off the inning against ace Florida reliever Jack Leftwich.

Arkansas tied the game on Robert Moore’s two-strike solo home run to right field with two outs in the eighth inning.

Kevin Kopps struck out all three Gators he faced in the top of the ninth inning to earn his 10th win. Leftwich fell to 7-4 with a 2 1/3-inning outing.

Florida (35-18, 17-12) led 3-2 when Leftwich entered the game in the seventh inning.

Arkansas won the SEC championship for the first time since 2004 and won the league outright for the first time since 1999.

The Razorbacks have won five conference championships. They were Southwest Conference champions in 1989 and 1990.