ASU picks health college dean

Scott Gordon, an administrator at the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, has been named the next dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions, pending Arkansas State University System board of trustees approval.

Among ASU's colleges, the College of Nursing and Health Professions has the second-largest number of declared majors in its undergraduate programs. It includes the School of Nursing along with seven additional departments and three programs.

Gordon would replace Susan Hanrahan, who is retiring in June after 26 years, ASU announced in a news release Thursday.

ASU trustees meet June 3. If approved, Gordon would begin work Aug. 1. He would earn $198,000 per year at ASU, according to an ASU spokesman.

Gordon, 57, associate dean and former interim dean at Kennesaw State University's Wellstar College, was recommended to ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse by the ASU search committee and ASU Provost Alan Utter after a national search.

Utter called Gordon "a perfect fit" for the university. His philosophy is "centered on the primary prevention of disease, wellness and integrative health care," Utter said.

Gordon has a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and a master's and Ph.D from Penn State University.

At Kennesaw State, he helped establish a new bachelor's degree in integrated health science. Before he joined Kennesaw State, Gordon was department chairman and a professor of kinesiology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where, among other things, he developed an initiative with outside partnerships to deliver free health risk assessments and physical activity programs in underserved neighborhoods in metropolitan Charlotte.

Gordon is a U.S. Army veteran, serving at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine during his active duty years, and as a medic in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Research appointments included three years as a National Institute on Aging predoctoral fellow with the Gerontology Center/Center for Sports Medicine at Penn State, two years as a NASA postdoctoral research associate in space biology at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Veterinary Biomedical Sciences at the University of Missouri. Gordon was a member of life sciences laboratory ground support teams for two NASA shuttle missions.

Gordon is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, and his research examines the mechanisms by which exercise and nutritional interventions can delay or prevent skeletal muscle loss with age.