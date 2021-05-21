Bail cut rejected for man held on murder charge

A Little Rock murder suspect's self-defense argument failed to persuade Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims to reduce his $3 million bail after prosecutors argued Scott Andrew Severance's transient lifestyle and criminal history make him a flight risk.

Prosecutors further argued that documents Severance has filed with the court since he's been jailed show he considers himself a "sovereign" who does not recognize the judge's authority.

The judge's decision Tuesday comes as Severance's girlfriend, 32-year-old Lindsey Janae Krasovic, has been declared a fugitive for missing her arraignment on a hindering apprehension charge earlier this month.

Krasovic, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is accused of trying to deceive police investigating the Dec. 26 slaying of 36-year-old Brandon David Simpson of Little Rock about Severance's identity. Krasovic was released on her own recognizance the next day.

Charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, Severance, who has ties to Florida and Colorado, was arrested three days after Simpson's body was discovered in the couple's bedroom at their home at 10921 Mara Lynn Road, across the street from Terry Elementary. The extent of Severance's criminal history is not clear. Authorities said the couple has lived in the area for only a few months.

Questioned by chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson, homicide detective Erik Temple testified at Tuesday's bond hearing that Simpson's wife, 31-year-old Shada Simpson, had called police shortly after 10:30 p.m. to report that her husband had just been shot at the duplex.

She told police she had accompanied her husband to the residence so he could pick up something from a friend whose name she did not know. Shada Simpson said there was a man and woman by the front door smoking when Brandon Simpson went inside.

Shada Simpson said she stayed in the couple's maroon sport utility vehicle and was eating when Brandon Simpson went inside. She told investigators she heard a loud noise inside the residence then Simpson ran out, yelling that he had just been shot, the detective said.

Shada Simpson said she started to go to help her husband but he warned her off, telling her there was someone with a gun, according to Temple. Temple said she ran home and called the police.

The first officers to arrive found the couple's SUV but saw no sign of violence. Police repeatedly tried to get someone to come to the door, but no one answered their knocks, although the officers could see lights and hear music inside, Temple testified.

Police entered the house out of concern that Simpson could be hurt inside. Officers made their decision because Brandon Simpson's cellphone was detected in the area while a neighbor reported she had seen a man laying on the front porch of the house calling for help and then witnessed another man open the door and pull the wounded man inside the residence, Temple told the judge.

Once inside, officers found Krasovic in the bathroom taking a shower with Brandon Simpson dead on the floor of the couple's bedroom, the detective testified. Simpson had been shot in the chest and was propped up on some pillows with blankets. A search of the residence turned up a gun in a bucket under the bathroom sink, Temple said.

Krasovic said she had wanted to get medical attention for Simpson but he had refused, saying he was wanted by the law and didn't want to get arrested, Temple told the judge. Krasovic said she didn't see any blood on Simpson, who asked if he could lie down somewhere and scooted himself into the bedroom, the detective testified.

Krasovic told police Simpson had been shot by her husband whom she called Jay, the detective testified. She told police Simpson owed Jay $500 and had come to pay the debt.

Krasovic said the fatal encounter between Simpson and Jay occurred in the living room. She said when Simpson arrived at the house, she thought he looked like a man who had tried to break into their home earlier in the day, Temple said.

When Krasovic told Jay that Simpson resembled the would-be intruder, Simpson denied it had been him, but Jay told him to leave anyway. She said the confrontation turned into a fight with Simpson pulling a gun during the struggle, the detective said.

During the fight, Jay took the pistol away from Simpson then shot him, Krasovic told police. Krasovic said Simpson went out the front door, but that Jay pulled him back inside and laid him on the living room floor. Jay then told her he couldn't stay, collected some clothes and left, according to the detective.

Challenged by police who found mail and a photograph that indicated she was living with a man named Severance, Krasovic admitted she'd lied about Jay's identity, acknowledging that Jay was really Severance, whom she described as her common-law husband, the detective said.

Severance gave police a similar story about how Simpson was shot, but with a significant difference, according to the detective. In Severance's version of events, Simpson was shot during the struggle when the gun accidentally went off, Temple testified.

The day after Simpson was killed, a friend of Severance's contacted police to say he and his wife were on the front porch when he heard a gunshot inside the house followed by a man coming out the front door, Temple told the judge.

Saying "you killed me," the man fell to his knees as the witness and his wife ran away, according to the detective. The witness said the man had come to Severance's home to buy a speaker box.

Defense attorney John Landis accused authorities of being wrongly swayed by Krasovic's lies about Severance to put a sinister bent on actions that actually show how Severance shot Simpson in self-defense and then tried to help the wounded man who feared he would be arrested if police got involved.

In one six-page document filed with the court, Severance asserts that he "is not a person and/or a U.S. citizen or any other legal fiction. He is sovereign, a living, breathing man on land, one of the many people in the United States who has constitutionally secured rights guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence."

Signed by both Severance and Krasovic, the document further states that "this case can be characterized as 'null and void' because it is repugnant to the United States Constitution for America created in 1789-1791."

In a second four-page filing, Severance's birth certificate is enclosed to show that "although I was born in Colorado ... I am not a U.S. citizen or any other legal fiction."