Baseball Hogs land commitment of Colorado pitcher

The Arkansas baseball team has received the commitment of Colorado junior right-handed pitcher Christian Foutch.

Foutch, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Chatfield High School in Littleton has hit 94 mph on his fastball, averages 80-82 mph on his slider and 84-86 on a splitter. He is the 16th pledge for the Hogs in the 2022 class.

He chose Arkansas over interest from Southern Cal, Wichita State, Pacific and others.

Sean McCourt, who is the owner of Throwformance, works with Foutch.

“Christian is a great kid who has been putting in a lot of work,” McCourt said. “He’s made some big jumps this last year and is now topping 94 and started to get a lot of attention, although you won’t hear him talk about it. He’s a very humble kid who would rather see others around him succeed.”

Foutch sees the Razorback program as an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“He wants to compete with and against the best,” McCourt said. “Arkansas and SEC is the place to do that.”