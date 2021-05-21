Benton's 1-2 punch KO's Greenwood twice for title

BENTON -- Alyssa Houston brought the crowd to its feet Thursday afternoon in Benton's Class 5A state softball final with Greenwood, and teammate Riley Gilmore didn't afford the home team's fans an opportunity to sit down at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Back-to-back home runs by Houston, a sophomore, and Gilmore, a senior, sparked a five-run Benton rally in the bottom of the second inning, and they each added a second home run later in the Lady Panthers' 8-1 victory.

Benton (31-0) won its fourth state softball championship since 2004 with a display of power that energized the Lady Panthers and sucked some of the life out of a Greenwood team that had two University of Arkansas signees on its roster.

"They kind of knocked the sails out," Greenwood Coach Ronnie Sockey said. "Two big home runs like that, it's tough."

Benton Coach Heidi Cox said the bam-boom display by Houston and Gilmore was no fluke.

"They've been our biggest hitters all year long, and they've done exactly what we've needed them to," Cox said. "There's been times they've walked Alyssa. They did it in the state tournaments, and three of the four times she scored. And Riley would come up behind her and make them pay."

Greenwood (25-9) didn't try pitching around Benton's big two after two fielding miscues helped bring in Benton's first two runs off Greenwood starter Haven Clements.

It was 2-0 when Houston, who entered the game with 10 home runs, lifted a ball to that cleared the right-field wall by at least 50 feet.

Benton's players mobbed Houston at home plate, and they hardly had time to return to the dugout before they headed on the field for another home-run celebration.

Gilmore, a Middle Tennessee State signee, took Clements' next pitch and hit it even farther to right field, and the Lady Panthers were up 5-0.

"That really brought our energy up," Houston said,

Houston and Gilmore ended up combining for 22 home runs this season, with Gilmore adding a line-drive shot to right-center in the fourth inning and Houston lofting a ball down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth to draw even in their personal home-run derby.

"We all know our strengths," Houston said. "One of mine, and one of Riley's is hitting home runs."

Gilmore said her teammates have a knack of knowing when she or Houston are about to go deep.

"The team will call it: 'She's going to hit a home run, and the next you know I do,' " Gilmore said. "So it's something that's very awesome, and very cool."

Both Houston and Gilmore said they believe the back-to-back home runs had a lasting impact on the game.

"It kind of shook them," Houston said, "because it was back to back."

Said Gilmore: "I think they were not expecting it at all. Especially again and again. So they were a little shocked. It was the perfect ending to this season, the perfect way to go out."

Houton and Gilmore knocked in six of Benton's runs with the home runs, but it was winning pitcher Tuesday Melton who was named the tournament's MVP.

Melton pitched six shutout innings before Cox pulled her after Greenwood scored in the top of the seventh, bringing in Houston to finish it.

"She gave us everything she's got," Cox said. "She got a little emotional coming off the mound."

Melton swapped spots with Houston, who got the final three outs, with Melton assisting on two of the final three putouts.

Houston's first move after striking out the final Greenwood batter was to walk over to third base and embrace Melton.

"These kids are so unselfish," Cox said. "They take care of one another. Just like that."

Sockey said his team never gave up, as evidenced by the play of Arkansas signees Chelsi Possage and Ally Sockey in the fifth and sixth innings.

Possage, the shortstop, made a horizontal dive to take a hit and an RBI away from Addison Davis in the fifth inning and Sockey ran halfway down the right-field line to catch a foul fly in the sixth.

"They can play the defense," Sockey said of Possage and Sockey.

Greenwood was the last team to beat Benton on its home field, back in the Class 5A semifinals in 2019.

"We beat them 4-0," he said. "They are a lot older than what they were then. We've seen them mature, and it's a great bunch."

