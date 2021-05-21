Black conservatism

One of the political enigmas of our age is the enduring disconnect between conservative positions held by sizable percentages of Black Americans and their partisan uniformity in electoral support of the leftward-veering Democratic party.

On issue after issue, the Black community at large is ideologically diverse--including some majority opinions that mirror moderate and conservative Republican platform planks and policies--yet Black special-interest leaders flock in lockstep with the most liberal Democrats.

Generally speaking, political party affiliation is waning. Gallup has conducted regular surveys on the subject since 2004, and in the first few years the number of voters who identified themselves as independents was generally smaller than the number of registered Republicans or Democrats. At best, it was usually an even split: 30 or 35 percent in each of the three categories.

In each of the last six surveys, however, no fewer than 40 percent of voters have said they're independent. Only about 25 percent say they're Republicans, and only about 30 percent say they're Democrats.

The number of hard-core members in either party is much smaller; a 2019 Pew study reported that only 15 percent of Democrats said their views were "very liberal."

Yet Blacks, which comprise roughly 12 percent of the electorate, persist in providing a unitary constituency: 82 percent identify themselves as Democrats.

Broken down along racial lines, Democratic party affiliation and ideological bent diverge distinctively. More than half (55 percent) of white Democrats characterize their views as liberal--a 27 percentage point increase since 2000. And three times as many whites in the party now call themselves very liberal: 19 percent in 2019, up from just 6 percent in 2000.

Black Democrats break sharply from the liberal line. Only 29 percent of Black Democrats identify themselves as liberal, Pew reported, a barely higher segment than Black Democrats who say they're conservative (25 percent). Four out of 10 Black Democrats consider their views to be moderate.

Various surveys on specific issues bear out the more conservative leanings of Blacks in general (as opposed to the hard-left stances of spokespersons, caucuses, etc., who purport to speak for Blacks). In some cases, the positions of a majority or large plurality of Blacks would be considered categorically hard-right.

• Illegal immigration

In a 2018 Harvard-Harris poll, 85 percent of Black Americans favor stricter immigration policies (more than any other demographic), and more than half (54 percent) support the strictest limitations--either fewer than 250,000 immigrants per year or even none at all.

• Church attendance

A recently released Pew Research Center study found that Blacks remain more religious than the U.S. public overall. From belief in God to religious affiliation to daily prayer to weekly church attendance, Blacks track more conservatively than whites in general, and significantly more so compared to white Democrats.

A full 97 percent believe in God, and 59 percent say religion is very important to them (compared to only 40 percent of the general public).

• School choice

Blacks rival conservative Republicans when it comes to supporting school choice. Three out of four Black parents say they want the power to choose their child's public school regardless of geographic boundaries.

Even higher numbers of Blacks favor education savings accounts (84 percent) and federal tax-credit scholarships (92 percent).

• Abortion

Through the first decade of this century, two-thirds of Blacks believed abortion was morally wrong. While that percentage has shrunk to be about 50-50 in recent surveys, it's still well below the 66 percent of non-Black Democrats who think abortion is morally acceptable.

• Vaccinations

Eight in 10 Democrats said they had either received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, or intended to get it, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. But Black distrust and hesitancy about the vaccines equates more closely to Republicans, of which about half said they had been vaccinated or would be soon.

Despite holding some solid conservative beliefs, Blacks are still viewed by Democratic leaders--and still behave during elections--as a monolithic bloc of voters. In both 2016 and 2020 Trump fared better with Blacks than recent Republican presidential candidates, but only barely. Collectively and culturally, it seems Blacks have never forgotten the GOP's disastrous nomination of anti-civil rights candidate Barry Goldwater in 1964.

But blind Democratic fealty has been detrimental for both the party and the Black community. Democrats have taken Blacks for granted (recall candidate Biden's "you ain't Black" comment), and subsequently have felt rubber-stamped in applying the furthest-left policies to every Black problem or concern, without regard to efficacy or accountability.

A shift may already be on. The Democratic data firm Catalist, using two-way analysis (not counting any votes for third-party candidates), reported that Black support for Democrat presidential candidates dropped from 97 percent for Obama in 2012 to 93 percent for Clinton in 2016 to 90 percent for Biden--with the most liberal platform of the three--in 2020.

As voices like Tim Scott and Candace Owens gain volume and prominence, the odds look promising that Black conservatives can be a growing force for good in reshaping the party of Lincoln. That'll be a blessing for all conservatives, of every color.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.