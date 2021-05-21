Bold And Hopeful, Artists' Works Mesh Well For Natural State

"If I had to name my personal collection of works that are on display, I'd call it 'Wanderlust,' owing to the concepts of escapism and wanderlust that have inspired me particularly over the past year. But it's really not fair to ascribe that title to the others, or to the group," says artist Aaron Bleidt. He's talking about an exhibit that's opening Sunday at Natural State Rock & Republic, the 6.5-acre property formerly known as Magnolia Gardens, in downtown Springdale.

Scotti Lechuga, who owns the historic property at 500 N. Main St. with her husband Ernie, describes it as "a cycling retreat -- it's a hub for locals and tourists alike to explore Arkansas by bike," but with a 10-bedroom house, the Lechugas had plenty of room for something else -- something they call the Arkansas Artists Gallery.

"The [current] show is technically just called the Spring Art Exhibition for the Arkansas Artists Gallery at Natural State Rock & Republic. So there's not necessarily a theme," Bleidt continues. "However, I must say, the work all meshes rather well together. David Gomez's paintings, my drawings, and Lisa Blount's photographs are all full of bold color and depth. They all seem to draw the viewer in, and they also all seem to emit a positive, hopeful energy.

"Many of my works depict spaces or places or situations, rather real or surreal, that are meant to imbue a feeling of place, of being there, of experiencing life in all its simple yet nuanced beauty, all through a minimalist approach and often laced with a touch of humor," Bleidt describes. "Lisa's outdoor and nature-inspired art photography features spaces, places and experiences captured while traveling, images that are captivating through their point of view and that invite the viewer in to experience it for themselves. David's art is more abstract -- bold and bright and with so much depth, his work is layered with symbolism -- expressing and exploring ideas, emotions and (as his bio says) existential musings. I'm definitely drawn to both artists' work, and couldn't be more pleased to share the walls with them."

-- Becca Martin-Brown

