Breeze Airways bringing new flights to XNA

HIGHFILL -- Breeze Airways is the newest airline flying out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, it was announced Friday.

Breeze will fly three new, nonstop destinations: Service to Tampa will begin in June; flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will begin in July, the airline announced. Service with Breeze will be scheduled on every Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday of each week for all three destinations.

"Today's announcement is one more reason it's great to live in Northwest Arkansas," said Sara Lilygren, chairwoman of Northwest National's Board of Directors.

Breeze is a new airline started by entrepreneur David Neeleman. Neeleman is best known as the founder of JetBlue, but Breeze is the fifth airline he's founded.

"Another low-cost carrier at XNA is great news for Northwest Arkansas," said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, a group of regional business and civic leaders. "The region continues to grow rapidly, and Breeze's presence provides more travel options for business and leisure travelers and will eventually lower costs for flights out of XNA," he said.