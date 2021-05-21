Calendar 5-21-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, May 21

Pine Bluff High School slates graduation

Pine Bluff High School will conduct graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for family and friends, and each group will be separated by 6 feet of space. A row will be left empty in between each group.

White Hall to hold graduation

White Hall High School will host its graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at Bulldog Stadium. There will be 10 tickets per student and the ceremony will be streamed on the school's website. Groups will be asked to be seated 6 feet apart from each other, and masks will be required.

Beginning Friday, May 21

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply now for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Through Friday, May 21

Senior citizen centers offer lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release. This week's menu is: Monday -- Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, apples, and milk. Tuesday -- White beans and ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk. Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk. Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable salad with ranch dressing, crackers, pears, and milk. Friday -- Hamburger patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, Mandrian orange, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Saturday, May 22

Pilgrim church to open food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday, May 22, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Downtown Pine Bluff tours set

Everyone is invited to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month with a walking/driving tour in Downtown Pine Bluff from noon to 4 p.m. May 22. The Downtown Alive...Pine Bluff walking/driving tour will allow people to share a piece of the history of the downtown community, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. Visitors can see up close the new Streetscape on Main and Barraque streets, the new Pine Bluff Library and other sites. Plus, Indigo Blue Coffeehouse and Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret on Barraque Street and RJ's Sports Bar & Grill on Main Street will be open for lunch and/or snacks. After the tour, people can stick around for the Block Party on Main sponsored by Jan Robinson and Wil Jenkins from 4 p.m. to midnight. A video for the Downtown Alive...Pine Bluff is available on event on the United Way of Southeast Arkansas Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.