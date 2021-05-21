Columnist: Looking way ahead

While campaign junkies everywhere are focused on the 2022 midterm elections, I'm already thinking about the fight for the Senate in 2024.

At least nine Democratic-held seats in competitive states will be up in 2024--Arizona (Kyrsten Sinema), Michigan (Debbie Stabenow), Minnesota (Amy Klobuchar), Montana (Jon Tester), Nevada (Jacky Rosen), Ohio (Sherrod Brown), Pennsylvania (Bob Casey), West Virginia (Joe Manchin III) and Wisconsin (Tammy Baldwin).

In addition, the seat of independent Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats and recently turned 77 years of age, will be up.

Democrats may eventually hold some, most or all of these seats, of course. Tester, Brown, Casey and Manchin, for example, have shown the ability to attract working-class white voters and to win in a difficult environment.

But those Democrats who won competitive contests during the 2018 midterms did so with a controversial Republican in the White House. Can they hold their seats during a recession or with an unpopular Democratic president seeking (or not seeking) re-election?

Barring dramatic shifts in state partisan preferences over the next few years, Republicans will likely be defending only one or two competitive Senate seats in 2024--in Florida (Rick Scott) and, possibly, in Texas (Ted Cruz).

The 2024 Senate class' partisan alignment dates to 2006, when the GOP lost a net of six Senate seats during President George W. Bush's second midterm election. That Democratic partisan wave created a hugely unbalanced class that continues to this day.

Six years later, that class was up during President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election race against GOP challenger Mitt Romney. But instead of Republicans narrowing the partisan gap in the Senate class, Democrats offset a GOP gain in Nebraska with their own gains in Indiana and Massachusetts, which they had lost in a 2010 special election.

In 2018, during President Donald Trump's midterm election--which was disastrous for the GOP in the House--Republicans gained a net of two Senate seats, winning 10 to the Democrats' 23.

All of this explains why the class of 2024 is so different from the other two Senate classes, each of which includes considerably more Republicans than Democrats. Those other classes took advantage of Obama's two midterms to make huge gains, adding six Senate seats in 2010 and a stunning nine seats in 2014.

Can Democratic strategists overcome the Democrats' numerical problems in 2024? Possibly, though it is far too early to speculate about individual contests or the cycle as a whole.

But the Senate class of 2006 (and 2012 and 2018) is likely to be a challenge for Democratic strategists when it comes up again in 2024, and it gives Republicans an unusual opportunity to make large gains that could change the arithmetic--and the politics--of Washington, D.C., dramatically.

And that's why I'm watching the shape of 2024 Senate races even now.