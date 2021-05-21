Church sets giveaway, vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host a food giveaway and covid-19 vaccine clinic, according to a news release.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 food will be given away on a first-come,first-served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks. For details, call the church office at (870) 534-2873.

First Trinity will hold its second covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. ExpressRX Pharmacy will administer the Moderna vaccine. Anyone 16 years or older can register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

Pharmacy, church partner for clinic

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy will co-host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is for people 12 years old and older, according to a news release.

People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587.

Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at

(870) 536-7654.

Agencies plan BBQ, fish fundraisers

Arkansas Community Organizations and Women of Grace of the National Trusted Partners for Christ will host a barbecue fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2101 E. Sixth Ave. Meals include barbecue pork sandwich and side items, according to a news release.

The agencies will also host a fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 5 at the same address. Meals will include fish and side items.

Details: (870) 536-6300 or 360-1934.

Free grant-writing workshop slated

Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will host a free virtual grant writing workshop for local nonprofits at noon June 9.

Participants are urged to attend the one-hour event via Zoom to learn how to write and apply for grants.

Foundation representatives will include Pine Bluff area executive director, Lawrence Fikes; Pine Bluff area affiliate board members MaryRoss Taylor and Ginger Casteel; and Shannon Williams, affiliate officer, according to a news release.

The Zoom meeting ID is 841 8676 5061 and the passcode is pinebluff. For the Zoom link or to RSVP, emails should be sent to pinebluffarea@arcf.org. Details: Lawrence Fikes,

(870) 850-7934 or email pinebluffarea@arcf.org.

Application for music awards open

The Lewis Prize for Music is now accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications until July 16.

The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release.

The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, it read.

“Nearly $2 million will be awarded to organizations each receiving $500,000. These funds give young people access to music education, strengthen the well-being of their communities, and put music at the center of efforts to establish equity. For 2022, there’s increased interest in applications from organizations based in rural areas,” according to the release.

Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Pandemic utility, rent relief available

Arkansans having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply now for federal money to cover costs incurred since April 2020.

This includes Entergy Arkansas customers and others across the state, according to an Entergy news release.

The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS), and state officials estimate some 56,000 households will qualify for the program. DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds.

Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Covered utilities include electric, gas and water. Up to three months of future rent may be applied for at one time; utilities may be applied for monthly once the bill is received.

Landlords and tenants may submit an application for rent relief. Utility-only applicants don’t need their landlord to submit an application. Funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers, according to the release.

Details: ar.gov/rentrelief, https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.