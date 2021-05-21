Community invited to place flags on graves

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Community members are invited to help American Legion's Post 29 place more than 750 flags on veterans' graves in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday for the Memorial Day holiday.

A ceremony to honor local veterans will begin at 10 a.m. followed by flag placement, according to Jerry Cavness, public communication officer.

Each year, Post 29 honors a former veteran member who has died and is buried in the cemetery. This year's ceremony will be dedicated to Richard James "Dick" Moline, a former U.S. Army Chaplain and Post 29 member, said Jim Gillig, honor guard commander.

Moline joined the military in 1953, serving stateside during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, according to his obituary. He completed U.S. Army Chaplain School in 1960 and after completing his masters of divinity, he continued to serve veterans as they returned from war, including those who were homeless in the streets of Los Angeles, in prison and in hospitals, it states.

Moline went on to have a career in academia, serving at Moody Bible Institute and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and helping start the Rosemead School of Theology and Psychology, his obituary states. After retiring he continued to work at John Brown University.

Veterans dating back to the Civil War are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Gillig said. Local Boy and Girl Scouts, and the Siloam Springs High School football team will be helping place the 750 flags, Gillig said.

The public also is invited to help remove flags June 5, he said.

Janelle Jessen may be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com.